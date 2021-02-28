'I now have coping strategies I never thought I'd have to develop'

There have been days over the past year when activist, publican and drag artist Rory O'Neill - otherwise known as his alter-ego Panti Bliss - hasn't been able to get out of bed. He thrives on meeting people and misses "running around and being a fool". The sadness behind the smile has prompted him to accept his mental health is suffering because of Covid-19.

"It has come as a shock to me, you know, that 'Oh, my God, I'm depressed', and that has been a totally new experience to me," he says. "My personality type is not depressive either, so I actually didn't recognise it in me." He is learning to cope with his feelings though, saying the "boring mundanities of life" are keeping him going.

"You go home and you lie on the sofa. But you still run out of f**king bin bags, you still run out of toilet paper, you still have to wash the dishes, you still have to make a sandwich, you still have to do all that boring, annoying shite, that normally is just an annoyance to you.

"The sort of boring mundanities of life, they continue. These are the things that drag you along, that force you to cope and to get on and to do things."

He admits he has been crying "often at the weirdest things", such as watching an old episode of Project Runway "and suddenly crying over the weekly challenge to make a miniskirt". "I'm constantly at the very tipping point," he says, welling up. He now has coping mechanisms he says he "never expected to have to develop".

He has spent all his savings to make ends meet and admits to finding the past 12 months of the pandemic both financially and emotionally difficult.

O'Neill (52), who runs Dublin's popular Panti Bar, depends on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) each week, and occasionally finds himself having to battle with the bank over his monthly mortgage payments.

"I am living off the PUP payment and I'm very grateful for it," he says. "And it covers me. You know, Dunnes Stores, shops, whatever. But it doesn't cover the commitments that I took on years ago, assuming that there wasn't going to be a global pandemic, like the mortgage and all that. It's super stressful… it keeps me awake at night."

Before Covid-19, O'Neill's income was split between the bar and supplemental performance work, corporate gigs, live shows and TV and radio appearances. "I was lucky, I had some savings when it started. I had a tiny number of gigs that were able to move online like the odd corporate thing. But nobody wants a bloody Zoom gig so all that just petered out after the first few months," he says.

Every three months he has to ask his bank if he can defer the mortgage payments again - but not before he has proven he is not earning any money. Then there are other costs that aren't being picked up, such as the insurance and other utility bills.

"We can't drop the internet provider because of the burglar alarm and the fire alarms, all that works off the internet. There's all these sorts of other costs that people don't think of, that nobody else pays for but me," says O'Neill.

There have been uneasy moments for him, including earlier this month when he learned, like many others, online of the Government's desire to extend the lockdown.

"I was more annoyed by that because it wasn't officially announced. I wish all of the bloody leaking from meetings, quiet words with reporters, you know, the flying of kites to see how the public might react, I wish all of that would just stop. A lot of the stress is around hearing this little drip, drip of bits and pieces and all that," says O'Neill.

Does he miss being Panti Bliss? "It's such a weird kind of one as there's no simple answer to that," he says. "Last week I was doing drag for this year's St Patrick's Day festival as it's all going online this year. But I don't miss so much the hard work of it; the smoke and mirrors and the ropes and pulleys and doing the hair and the eyebrows.

"I just really miss the fun of it. I got into all of that because it is fun. Yeah, it's stupid, but it's stupid fun. And the pandemic has given us very few opportunities for stupid fun."

Another issue for O'Neill is the volume of keyboard warriors who now have more time on their hands to direct homophobic insults at him on Twitter.

"The UK has become an absolute maelstrom of anti-trans nonsense and it's absolutely the world epicentre of trans-hating at the moment," he says. "There have been a couple of organisational attempts to ramp up that stuff here in Ireland, but so far without much success."

An anti-trans group on Twitter, which he describes as "horrifying and sad", has been sending him abusive messages, and every so often he'll get into a spat with some of its members.

"It used to be the gay stuff and now I occasionally get hardcore, fascist right-wing groups on Twitter coming for me."

Does he get upset by the content of the messages? "Yes, is the answer," says O'Neill. "No matter how used to it you are."

"These swarms descend on you - and if you are a regular Twitter user like I am, it fills up all your mentions. In order to see your regular kind of interactions, you have to wade through all of this nonsense, and the stuff that they're saying is usually so ridiculous. You then have to mute hundreds of these accounts in the hope that it diminishes the swarm the next time they come after you."

Despite reporting tweets to the social media giant that 'spew hate', "nothing is done unless an individual tweet is screamingly racist, or screamingly awful", he says.

Having a keen interest in politics across the island of Ireland, O'Neill refers to the Democratic Unionist Party - who for years opposed same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland - as "absolute jokes".

"I really lost all respect for them when they were using the petition of concern at Stormont to stop marriage equality and social progress, and all that," he says. "That was cynical and mean-spirited."

"And then, to Brexit, they didn't cover themselves in glory either," O'Neill adds. "I am always going to have a great suspicion of people who use religion in any way to determine public policy.

"I think they're also just terrible at politics, so I am ideologically opposed to most of their nonsense, but I also have no respect for them as politicians," he says.

He recalls playing gigs in Belfast "which were always much more mixed" because "there weren't enough people to have a loyalist gay bar or a republican gay bar".

He adds: "It used to slightly kind of amuse me in a way because they were reluctant when you met someone in a bar there to ask what your surname is or what school you went to. They like to just leave that stuff outside. "All the stuff, all of the conflict, is actually so invented in a way because, you know, the gays can just get over it.

"So Arlene [Foster] and her ilk don't even represent the vast majority of Protestants or unionists on these things."

As for the continued uncertainty due to the pandemic, O'Neill accepts he chose to get into entertainment knowing that it would always be "absolutely precarious", but explains his greatest struggle is not being able to do anything about it now.

"I want to absolutely underline here, I am not arguing against the restrictions," he says. "I just find it difficult that we are in this situation and you're not allowed to do anything.

"I understand why we have to do it, but it doesn't make it any easier.

"God, you feel useless in a way, and that's the hardest thing for me."

