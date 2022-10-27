‘I never thought I’d have a home. I never thought I deserved a home’ – 1,027 people dependent on Cork Simon last year

Tammy Twomey, Cork Simon tenant, launches Cork Simon Community's Annual Impact e-Report for 2021 and is pictured with Dermot Kavanagh (left), Cork Simon CEO and Anthony O'Donovan, chair of Cork Simon, outside St Joachim and Anne's on Anglesea Street where renovation work was completed in 2021, converting the building into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homelessness. Picture: Brian Lougheed

A TOTAL OF 1,027 men and women were dependent on Cork Simon services last year.

The revelation came as Cork Simon launched their annual report and warned that the coming winter and the cost of living crisis now threatens to force even more people into homelessness.

However, the Cork charity said it had successfully helped 69 people move from homelessness to secure and supported independent housing last year.

One service user for five years, Tammy Twomey, said she never thought she would ever get to enjoy a secure home of her own.

“This is home - this is safety, security. I wonder to myself, if I hadn’t moved here, where would I be? I’d still be on the streets," she said.

"I never thought I’d have a home. I never thought I deserved a home. I never thought I deserved education, friends. Back then, I didn’t believe in myself. Coming here, it took me a year to settle, realising I’m not on my own.”

Of the 69 transfers to supported accommodation last year, eight were made possible by the renovation work at St Joachim and Anne’s on Angelsea Street which sensitively converted a 19th century building into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homeless.

Cork Simon chief executive Dermot Kavanagh said such projects offer hope and new beginnings.

"They provide the safe and secure base that is vital for people to begin addressing the traumas and stresses they have experienced and to start rebuilding their lives,” he said.

Cork Simon, which last year marked its 50th anniversary, said the number of people moving out of homelessness and into supported housing was a record.

The charity has now sought planning permission for a 78 unit apartment complex at Railway Street in the city centre.

It represents Cork Simon’s biggest housing project to date.

Mr Kavanagh said incredible work had been done since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

“The last two years, in light of Covid-19, were probably the most difficult years in the history of Cork Simon," he said.

"However, against the odds, through partnership and cooperation, last year we managed to keep people safe, to move more and more people out of homelessness, to reduce the numbers of people long-term homeless and sleeping rough.”

But the Cork Simon boss said Ireland is now facing a challenging winter given the escalating cost of living and housing crises.

“With increasing cost-of-living pressures and continuing challenges in the housing market, more and more people will find themselves on the edge of homelessness," he said.

"Our emergency shelter is full to capacity and while additional emergency accommodation is needed in the interim, an adequate supply of social and affordable housing is ultimately and urgently needed so that more people, who are where Tammy once was, can also have the opportunity to regain their lives.”

In 2021, 234 formerly homeless people were assisted by Cork Simon's housing team.

Over the year, Cork Simon’s emergency shelter supported 416 people, an average of 39 people each night.

The number of people long-term homeless (stays of six months or more in emergency accommodation over a 12-month period) at the emergency shelter fell by 35pc to 37 people in 2021.

The nightly number of people recorded by Cork Simon’s Outreach Team as sleeping rough reduced by 45pc to an average of 6 people per night in 2021.