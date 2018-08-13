'I never received Casey's email invitation to women's symposium,' says Mary McAleese

TWO of Irish Catholicism's most prominent female believers have clashed over a disputed invitation to a symposium on women's empowerment, which is due to take place on the day that Pope Francis arrives in Ireland.

Norah Casey, who will co-chair the `Voices of Impact' symposium on Saturday, August 25 and who has been heavily involved in fundraising efforts for the Pope's visit, claimed that she had invited former President Mary McAleese to attend.

Speaking on RTÉ's `Marian Finucane Show', Ms Casey said the symposium would see a host of high-profile women from at home and abroad speak about their roles to an audience of 1,000 women from 116 countries.

"Of course, I've invited Mary McAleese, Mary Robinson and all female politicians, a lot of male politicians and the Taoiseach," Ms Casey said.

When the programme presenter, Brendan O'Connor, told her that Mary McAleese's son Justin had contacted the programme to say his mother had not been invited, Ms Casey dismissed his claims.

"I sent it myself because there were about 200 that went out on last Friday week and I went back into the server to make sure all of those emails were sent.

Former president Mary McAleese

"I'm obsessive about things like that. I'm 100pc."

However, Ms McAleese told the Irish Independent that she had not received an invitation to the Voices of Impact event so far.

"I was surprised to hear Norah Casey claim on radio that she had emailed an invitation a week ago. Since I did not receive it, I have asked her to kindly resend it," Ms McAleese said.

The former Head of State, who has been highly critical of the Catholic Church over its treatment of women, accusing it of misogyny, said friends of hers who had been invited had rung her to ask her if she had been invited.

They revealed that the first invitations to the Voice of Impact event had been sent in the name of the Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Diarmuid Martin, almost six weeks ago.

"A week ago, another friend got in touch to say she had just been emailed an invitation and was surprised at the late notice.

"She asked if I had been invited and did I know anything about the event.

"I explained I had not been invited and knew nothing about it," Ms McAleese said.

Asked if she would attend the symposium and gala dinner, she said that when she receives an invitation and knew more about it, "I will be in a position to reply."

Last night, Ms Casey reiterated that she had sent an email to Ms McAleese but added that she intended to resend the invitation to Justin McAleese in order to ensure that his mother receives it.

She added; "I admire her (Ms McAleese) greatly and would love her to come along."

Online Editors