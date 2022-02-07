‘I never really swam that much but I do love it’ – man aims to swim length of River Shannon in memory of his late brother

Mark Sheridan and his mother Eilish a few weeks before he passed away. Photo: Supplied

Aiden Sheridan will swim the length of the Shannon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Photo: Supplied

A Galway man is bracing himself to swim the length of the river Shannon in 14 days this summer in memory of his late brother.

Aiden Sheridan (43) is hoping to become one of few people who have swum the 245km with the aim of raising €50k for the Irish Cancer Society and East Galway & Midlands Cancer support.

Mr Sheridan’s brother Mark suddenly passed away in September 2017, just three days after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Aiden Sheridan will swim the length of the Shannon in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Photo: Supplied

However, it wasn’t the first time that Mr Sheridan’s family of 10 was devastated by the disease - in 2015 his sister Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Luckily, she made a full recovery, however, the Galway man said it was a difficult period in his life and to show how much she meant to him he ran 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

"When Jennifer got breast cancer I found it a bit awkward to talk to her about it so I said I’d run a marathon every week for an entire year all around Ireland just to show her how much I cared,” Mr Sheridan told Independent.ie.

"In 2017 Mark was diagnosed with cancer on a Friday, I called in to see him and he said ‘now that I’ve got cancer what are you going to do for me because you did all the running for Jennifer’ he was joking, but, I said ‘I’ll call into you on Monday and we can have a chat’ but he died on the Monday, so I never got the opportunity to chat to him.”

The Galway man said his two children and his wife Elaine call him a “chancer” for attempting to swim 245km, but he said he’s not the type of person to worry about it.

"I never really swam that much but I do love swimming. So this is the first time that I started really swimming,” he said.

“No [I’m not nervous] I’m a very relaxed person, I don’t stress over anything- it will come and I’ll get it done and I’ll have a bit of fun doing it too it’ll all be good in the end.”

Although he hasn’t been swimming for long, the father-of-two is taking the challenge extremely seriously and has been training in Oranmore every day before work.

For the two weeks of the swim, he plans on staying in B&Bs in different towns along the way.

He plans to start his journey in Dowra, Co Cavan, and finish up in Curraughgour, Limerick.

Mr Sheridan said he will start the swim on July 15 and hopefully finish up on July 25.

"I decided on 14 days because it seems a realistic time to do it in if I get good weather,” he said.

"I’m planning on staying in B&Bs in the different towns, it will average at 17km a day if you break it down exactly but some days I might swim 20 and others I’ll do 15.”

The Galway man has estimated that only about five people have swum the length of the Shannon so far, which he points out is fewer people than those that have walked on the moon (which is 12).

Asked if he has always been fit, the 43-year-old laughed and said “no”.

"I played a small bit of football growing up but I more liked going out,” he said.

"I started running about two years prior [to the marathons]. One of my friends, the only person I knew who had run a marathon, I said to him ‘I’d love to do that’ and he said ‘well you’ll have to give up the cigarettes and the drink’.

"So I said I’d do the Dublin marathon with him and I gave it my all and I’ve never looked back since.”

Mr Sheridan said he’s looking forward to swimming the Shannon as he will finally be doing something big to commemorate his late brother.

Mark Sheridan and his mother Eilish a few weeks before he passed away. Photo: Supplied

"I had it in my head for a while that I wanted to do something for him,” Mr Sheridan said.

"And I’d done a few things for the Irish Cancer Society in the last year or two, I ran on a treadmill for 12 hours in a shopping centre but none of them were good enough for him.

"So I was in my head about what to do and then Covid came and whatnot and I love swimming and the Shannon hasn’t been done that many times so I picked that.”

Speaking about losing his brother so suddenly, Mr Sheridan said “you don’t ever get over something like that” but having a big family has helped him grieve.

“There are eight of us in the family, I’ve five sisters and two brothers and we all live close enough so everyone just gets together and we all get along, which is great.”

If you would like to donate to ‘Sheridan swims the Shannon’ you can do so online here.

