'I never mentioned redundancies' - FAI president

FAI president Donal Conway acknowledged concerns among the association's staff over their job security - but said he never mentioned redundancies.

Concern among the FAI's 206 staff was heightened after comments Mr Conway made at last week's EGM. When questioned about job cuts, he said: "It's not something absolutely that's signed off on yet."

Unionised Siptu members deemed his comments to be a "casual threat to the livelihoods of hard-working staff".

However, speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday, the FAI president said that he didn't mention the word "redundancy" at any point.

"I'm not actually sure how many staff members are represented under that [union] banner, but I understand their concerns about their job security," he said. "That's why we're working hard to put a financial strategy in place that secures the association and its staff.

"And when we get that over the line we'll talk to our staff because I'm very conscious we have a duty of care to them," he added. "I never mentioned the word redundancy at any time."

The FAI's unionised staff have stated that they want Mr Conway and Noel Fitzroy to withdraw their nominations for the respective roles of president and vice-president of the association. Both officers are running for re-election at the association's AGM tomorrow.

But Sport Ireland has said it will consider reinstating Government funding only when there's a full clear-out of FAI board members who worked around the table with deposed former chief John Delaney.

Irish Independent