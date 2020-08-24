'I need truth for my sister and my little girls' - a mother's long wait for justice

In the early hours of September 20, 1987, a fire ripped through a small house in Church Lane in Kilcock, Co Kildare, in which Barbara Doyle (20) was babysitting her young nieces, Kerrie Ann (5) and Mary Ellen Byrne (8).

The children's mother Elizabeth, Barbara's sister, and her husband Aidan went to a 21st birthday nearby. When they returned at around 3am, they discovered the house in flames and neighbours trying frantically to get in.

Kerrie Ann, Mary Ellen and Barbara perished in the blaze, which was believed by most to be an accidental tragedy.

But something kept gnawing at the minds of Elizabeth and Aidan and they had a belief the fire was not accidental.

And for years Aidan, supported by Elizabeth, would urge gardaí to consider a man known to the family as a possible suspect.

Time moved on and there was shock in 2017, around the 30th anniversary of the fire, when gardaí declared the deaths were now being treated as murder.

At the press conference at Leixlip garda station, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said new evidence uncovered during a cold case review had turned the investigation into a triple murder inquiry. They now believed the fire was started deliberately.

Elizabeth still lives in the small house on Church Lane and today tells the story of how her life changed in an instant back in 1987.

She has confidence in the Garda investigation and hopes to some day see justice for her family.

"On that day when it was announced that the investigation had been upgraded to murder, I felt that our suspicions all along were correct. I knew then that we weren't going mad. There was something to what we had thought all along," said Elizabeth.

Aidan died seven years ago. Before his death, she promised him she would keep up the campaign to get to the truth of what happened.

"For years it was difficult. To have that suspicion that the fire was deliberate and for it to take your family, and for it not to be investigated that way, was hard. And to know the person you suspect is involved is still free," said Elizabeth.

"I rang one of the gardaí and kept in touch with them. Then they said some other piece of evidence had come to light, I don't know what, and they announced that they were changing the investigation to a murder," she explained.

"I used to bump into the person thought responsible, which was always very hard.

"He asked to meet me one time years ago, before the gardaí announced the change in the investigation, and told me he had nothing to do with the fire. I think he knew that I knew. I just told him there were a lot of questions to be answered."

In late September 2017, just weeks after upgrading the investigation to murder, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s and questioned him. But he was never charged.

And while from the outside the investigation seems to have stalled, Elizabeth remains confident gardaí are continuing their work.

"I was disappointed when the case did not progress, but I'm confident in the gardaí working on it, and I appeal for anyone who can help to come forward. Somebody may have given a statement in the past, maybe under threat or fear, and wish to change that now.

"It's never too late, even more than 30 years later," she said.

"Everything was taken from the girls. They were five, eight and 20. They had their whole lives ahead of them.

"They could be mothers themselves now if they had lived. I could be a grandmother, but that will never happen now. I see the girls that were in school with Kerrie Ann and Mary Ellen and they have families now."

Looking at a photograph of the girls on the wall, Elizabeth described her eldest daughter as reserved, quiet and gentle.

"She loved her friends, and living here on the lane, and being in school. Kerrie Ann was a little divil. She had only started school. Mary Ellen used to come in and say 'you'll never guess what she's after doing now'," she said.

"Barbara was a beautiful girl, she was starting to plan her 21st birthday party. She loved those kids."

A few facts about the fire perplex Elizabeth to this day.

"When we came home there was a lot of commotion. Nobody could get in with all the flames. But I saw Barbara's jacket outside, so we thought she had got out with the girls.

"People were searching for them. But then the firemen found them inside. The girls were still in bed and Barbara was on the landing," she said.

"Days later some dresses belonging to the girls were found in the church grounds across the lane. We don't know how they got there.

"A neighbour of ours also said she heard heavy footsteps, like leather on the ground, running past her house before the fire took hold.

"I think whoever set the fire had come to the house and there was an argument or confrontation with Barbara. When we got back the kitchen was a wall of fire and the room the girls were in was directly above it, and the smoke was going up the stairs."

Elizabeth hopes to see a resolution before she dies herself.

"Grief is like the waves of the sea. You just never know when it's going to hit you. There are the birthdays, the anniversaries and the Christmases, but there are the ordinary days too, and it can just hit you.

"I have my faith, and great support from my friends and neighbours. I just need anyone who knows the truth about what happened to tell gardaí. I need that for my sister and my little girls."