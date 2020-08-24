| 8.9°C Dublin

'I need truth for my sister and my little girls' - a mother's long wait for justice

Still grieving: Elizabeth Byrne with a photo of her daughters Kerrie Ann and Mary Ellen; inset, her sister Barbara. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

In the early hours of September 20, 1987, a fire ripped through a small house in Church Lane in Kilcock, Co Kildare, in which Barbara Doyle (20) was babysitting her young nieces, Kerrie Ann (5) and Mary Ellen Byrne (8).

The children's mother Elizabeth, Barbara's sister, and her husband Aidan went to a 21st birthday nearby. When they returned at around 3am, they discovered the house in flames and neighbours trying frantically to get in.

Kerrie Ann, Mary Ellen and Barbara perished in the blaze, which was believed by most to be an accidental tragedy.

