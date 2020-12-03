'I need to celebrate their lives' - Father who lost children in tragic circumstances angry at court naming ban

A GRIEVING father who wants to set up a charity in the name of his son will not be able to publicise it because of the court ruling on the identification of children who are victims of crime.

The man, who lost his son and two other children in tragic circumstances, has spoken of his “hurt and anger” over the ruling, which effectively gags parents in his situation from naming their children in the media.

Section 252 of the Children Act 2001, which provides mandatory and automatic reporting restrictions in the case of "any proceedings for an offence against a child". In October, the court of Appeal found that these prohibitions extend to children who had died or since turned 18.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the father-of-three, who also cannot be named because it could lead to the identification of his children, pointed out that all three of them had names and “I need to be able to shout their names from the rooftops,” he said.

He added: “I need to talk about (names removed for legal reasons) and I need to celebrate their all-too-short lives. I’m only seeking that child victims be named so as to help us heal. Part of that healing is the promises I made to (names removed for legal reasons).”

The man, who is in support of amendment to the current law on the issue, said that he has hopes of continuing his children’s legacy by establishing an annual snowman colouring competition as well as a charity to support small clubs and societies, in their names.

“I could not do this without media support and if we could not name (names removed for legal reasons),” he told Independent.ie. “I never expect to heal but keeping these promises and celebrating them makes me a whole lot less sad. I cannot describe the hurt and anger I felt at the Appeal Court decision.”

The Court of Appeal recently ruled that a child who is dead cannot be identified when someone is charged with taking their life. This ruling means the person charged with such a murder or manslaughter cannot be named if by doing so would also reveal details of the young person.

The ruling also prevents adults who were abused as children from waiving their right to anonymity.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne programme yesterday, the Justice Minister Helen McEntee promised to move "as quickly as possible" on the ruling.

Ms McEntee said she had listened to a recent interview on the programme with a woman who had been raped as a child.

The woman was interviewed anonymously and said she had been deprived of the ability to make a choice about revealing her identity because of the ruling.

The Court of Appeal was ruling in an appeal by the media against restrictions imposed on the naming of a child and her mother.

The woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing her three-year-old daughter.

In a separate case heard this week, involving ten people accused of illegally sharing the names or pictures of a teenage schoolgirl's young murderers on social media, a submission was made from the DPP on foot of the Court of Appeal ruling.

As a result, the young victim, who was named throughout the high-profile murder trial, can no longer be named.

Online Editors