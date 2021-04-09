| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I mysteriously dislocated my pelvis – it’s not as erotic as it sounds’ – Eamonn Holmes on his health, Irish road trips and TV career

The TV presenter talks about his recent health troubles, recreating the Irish road trips of his childhood and why a career in television is like riding a bucking bronco

TV host Eamonn Holmes Expand
Eamonn Holmes' father, Leonard, was a Belfast carpet fitter and in the summer holidays he used to put two rolls of felt in the back of his van and drive the family around the country. Expand

Close

TV host Eamonn Holmes

TV host Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes' father, Leonard, was a Belfast carpet fitter and in the summer holidays he used to put two rolls of felt in the back of his van and drive the family around the country.

Eamonn Holmes' father, Leonard, was a Belfast carpet fitter and in the summer holidays he used to put two rolls of felt in the back of his van and drive the family around the country.

/

TV host Eamonn Holmes

Enda Brady

Eamonn Holmes readily admits he has been in tears twice over the past week; first with chronic pain, then thanks to some personal news from his son Declan and daughter-in-law Jenny.

I’m going to be a grandad. It’s such joyful news,” the broadcaster says. The baby is due in July. “It has been a miserable time lately, so this is just wonderful. I am so, so happy now.”

Most Watched

Privacy