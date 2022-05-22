‘I miss my mom and my sister, but they’re really happy that I am here’

Vadim Kuzmenko packed a bundle of T -shirts, some socks, underwear, two hoodies and one warm coat and his phone. He hugged his mother, stepfather and younger sister, said goodbye and boarded a bus that would take him on a three-day journey away from everything he knew and loved.

At 15, he had lived through 60 days of Russian occupation and hunger from food shortages and experienced fear that no child should ever have to endure. He is from Ivankiv, a town outside the Chernobyl nuclear zone in north Ukraine and on the main route to Kyiv. It was a flashpoint of heavy fighting as Ukraine forces blasted convoys of Russian tanks bearing down on the capital.

He was at school in Kyiv when Russian forces invaded on February 24.

“Mom said, ‘I don’t know what happened, but you need to come here. War has started and I want you here’,” he said.

He travelled home on an empty bus to Ivankiv. His family moved out of their home in the tallest high-rise apartment block in town because it was a target.

He moved in with his grandmother and grandfather and his parents went to live with his stepfather’s mother two kilometres away.

He spent the occupation watching the bombs: “It [the apartment] was near the road to Chernobyl. Sometimes Ukrainian forces were taking the convoys coming to Chernobyl,” he said. “Sometimes we have sounds of jets flying above us… it looks like you could catch them with your hand they were that close.”

Russian forces withdrew from the region on April 1. “At the last moment, when they were retreating, they come to our building. They were like we don’t want to shoot you, if you don’t shoot us, we won’t shoot your building.”

Even after they left, his parents said the region was not safe.

“My mom just wanted to get me out of Ukraine,” he said. She put her son’s name on a list collated by the local authorities of families who wanted to leave.

Vadim said the news was “unexpected”. “I was OK,” he said. “I know my Mom wanted to get me out to safety. I was not scared. I was ready to agree with what my mom wanted to do for me. I was lonely because I miss my mom and I miss my sister. It is hard, but they are really happy that I am here.”

Vadim is one of 90 children who arrived in Dublin Airport on May 10. Fifty-nine were travelling without a parent. The group was accompanied by 23 adults.

The charity that brought them here, Candle of Grace, has been bringing children from Chernobyl to Ireland for several years. But on this occasion, the volume of youngsters overwhelmed the Tusla child protection officials who monitor arrivals at Dublin Airport. Most of the children at that point were believed to be unaccompanied minors who at worst might have to be taken into state care. After much screening and follow-up with their parents, a Tusla spokesperson confirmed they are not unaccompanied minors.

Although Lily Luzan, who founded the charity, did not notify Tusla in advance of the children’s impending arrival, they arrived in the country with properly appointed legal guardians. However, the charity has drawn criticism from child welfare groups, internationally and in Ireland, for diverting from an inherent principal of childcare, which is that children ought not to be separated from their parents.

Unicef and the UNHCR have been urging greater efforts to reunite children separated from parents.

But there are other problems. Ms Luzan had notified Mayo County Council in advance of the children’s arrival and secured its help in locating hotels to accommodate them until they could be placed with host families.

Last week, the State’s International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) told Mayo County Council it will not pay the hotel bills for the child refugees because it does not have a contract with the hotels now putting them up.

Ms Luzan believes she has done the right thing in bringing the children to Ireland. Desperate circumstances have left parents feeling they have no option but to send their children to another country, even if they cannot flee themselves, she said.

Olga Diulherova (54) counts herself fortunate she was in a position to take her son and go. When she was told by local government that families were being offered an opportunity to travel to Ireland, she did not think twice.

“Straight away, straight away, I decided to go because I need to save my son’s life,” she said.

She lived a rural life, working a smallholding in the village of Gornostailpil in the Chernobyl region. When the war started, her son was conscripted and her husband’s workplace at the Chernobyl nuclear power station was taken over by Russian forces on the first day.

Under Russian occupation, she said there was no food or provisions.

“There was no flour and so there was no bread. We did not see bread for 60 days,” Olga said. Her son, Viacheslav (15), recalls the rockets overhead and the drones at night, “searching all the time.” He took his football boots and left.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernobyl on April 1. Food supplies have been replenished and services such as water and gas restored, but land-mines litter the fields and the roads. But people do not feel safe, Olga said. That is why families still want to get their children out.

“We are close to Belarus, and they can come to us any time, at any moment,” she said. “Nobody is safe from this invasion.”

Oksana Lutsenko, Olga’s neighbour in Gornostailpil, recounted the grim news from home. Both women came to Ireland with Candle of Grace, along with their children.

“My colleague, who was fighting for Ukraine, she is 22, she is in hospital in Ukraine in a coma,” she said through an interpreter. She has a serious head injury caused by shrapnel in a Russian attack.

In a nearby village, she said, two children, aged 14 and 13, were killed when their home was hit by a rocket in March. A priest was shot dead when his car was riddled with bullets by Russian forces.

The latest news on Friday was that a farmer in the village had lost a leg when his tractor went over a landmine. In recent days, Russian bombs have dropped on the region at night, coming from the direction of Belarus. Fires are blazing in Chernobyl. That is what parents do not want their children to see, said Ms Luzan.

Yesterday, children careered around the grassy terraces in the grounds of Barley Hill House, outside Westport. About 40 youngsters and their guardians are staying there while they wait for host families who have volunteered to take them to complete the vetting process.

Vadim said the children do not talk about the war. “We like to forget about that,” he said.