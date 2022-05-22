| 12.1°C Dublin

‘I miss my mom and my sister, but they’re really happy that I am here’

59 children came to Mayo this month from Ukraine with no parents

Vadim Kuzmenko (15) and Bohdan Stekhun (10), who were part of the group of unaccompanied minors who came to Ireland from Ukraine. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Vadim Kuzmenko (15) and Bohdan Stekhun (10), who were part of the group of unaccompanied minors who came to Ireland from Ukraine. Picture by David Conachy

Ukrainian refugees Oksana Lutsenko, her son, Kyryl (11), and daughter Sofiia (10) in Mayo. Picture by David Conachy

Ukrainian refugees Kyryl (11), and Sofiia (10), who are living in Mayo. Picture by David Conachy

Olga Diulherova (54), and her son Viacheslav (15), who are living in Mayo. Picture by David Conachy

Maeve Sheehan

Vadim Kuzmenko packed a bundle of T -shirts, some socks, underwear, two hoodies and one warm coat and his phone. He hugged his mother, stepfather and younger sister, said goodbye and boarded a bus that would take him on a three-day journey away from everything he knew and loved.

At 15, he had lived through 60 days of Russian occupation and hunger from food shortages and experienced fear that no child should ever have to endure. He is from Ivankiv, a town outside the Chernobyl nuclear zone in north Ukraine and on the main route to Kyiv. It was a flashpoint of heavy fighting as Ukraine forces blasted convoys of Russian tanks bearing down on the capital.

