‘I loved her to bits’ – cover stars Pauline and Pixie say bittersweet goodbye

Pauline Goodwin and her dog Pixie at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Co Dublin, back in March. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A 75-year-old woman who made the front page of the Irish Independent during lockdown has parted ways with her beloved dog Pixie.

Pauline Goodwin had her picture taken while walking Pixie at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Co Dublin on March 25. She appeared on the front page of this newspaper the following day.

The picture held sentimental value for Ms Goodwin, who fell two days after it was taken and hurt her hip. She was temporarily separated from Pixie, a rescue, while she recovered.

Her neighbours helped look after the dog while Ms Goodwin was getting better. But now, Ms Goodwin has decided to gift her beloved pet to them permanently.

“Pixie is very lively, she just wanted to be out hunting. My neighbours are a couple, they have no children so they adored her. In the end, I gave her to them. For her sake, really. She needed a bit more in her life, you know?” Ms Goodwin said.

“I loved her to bits, I still miss her, but I know she’s much happier with them.”

Ms Goodwin, originally from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, had wanted a dog for her entire life and went to the Dogs Trust to adopt a rescue pet last November.

She said she got a shock when she first saw Pixie, who was then known as Buttons and was suffering very badly from malnutrition. Pixie had been rescued in Co Mayo before being sent to Dublin. When she was first found, vets had to perform gum surgery on her.

Ms Goodwin and Pixie were very close, and the dog had been sleeping on her bed the night that she fell.

Ms Goodwin said Pixie had followed her out to the ambulance. While she was in hospital, Ms Goodwin’s neighbours stepped in to mind Pixie.

During the summer after she was discharged from hospital, Ms Goodwin would sit outside with Pixie and ask passers-by to take her for a walk while she was unable to.

“Loads of people were calling and knocking at the door, asking to take her for a walk. She had a great time,” Ms Goodwin said.

The 75-year-old said that having her and Pixie’s picture in the paper was “the highlight of my year”.

She said she was bombarded with calls from friends and family after it was printed. The Irish Independent had provided her with a copy of the photograph of the two of them, which Ms Goodwin said was a “lovely memory”.

Ms Goodwin said the rest of the year was “fine”, but she is hoping to go away on a holiday in 2021, if and when travel restrictions are lifted.

Online Editors