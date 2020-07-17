'I looked at Gay for how not to do things' - Ryan Tubridy says he won't be a slave to RTÉ

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that he will not miss out on family life in favour of his career in RTÉ, as he says his mentor Gay Byrne did.

The Late Late presenter said that he will devote his time to daughters Ella and Julia, who he has with ex-wife and RTÉ producer Anne Marie Power, rather than act as a 'slave to RTÉ'.

“I don’t think I miss out the way that Gay did. In many ways I looked at Gay for how not to do things. By that I mean I was not going to be a slave to RTE," he said.

“That was a really good lesson. So I’m not there from six in the morning to eight at night six days a week with a 2am finish on a Friday. You must be kidding me.

“I spend a lot more time with myself, with my thoughts, with my girls — they’re too important to compete with RTE. RTE will never win if it’s me versus the girls."

The 47 year-old from Dublin was speaking to Mike Murphy on the Senior Times Podcast. He said that his career has been his "dream job", but said that his time in RTÉ has not always gone smoothly.

"I’m not going to sugar-coat this by saying it’s been beautiful," he said.

“Of course it’s been complicated and, of course, real life gets tangled up in showbiz. All those ups and downs are complicated.

“What you see isn’t necessarily what’s happening in the real life of it all but it’s been a joy.”

Tubridy, who first took over the Late Late mantle in 2009 off the back of Tubridy Tonight, has since become Ireland's highest-paid journalist, earning around €495,000 a year from RTÉ.

He is due a 15pc pay cut, however, as part of RTÉ's cost-cutting measures.

Regardless, Tubridy said, he would rather have no money and a relationship with his daughters than the alternative.

“This sounds strange but I’d rather be penniless and a pauper former broadcaster and love my girls than tread the boards and wondering how they are," he said.

“Myself and their mum agreed about that from day one that this wasn’t going to be about a showbiz dad or anything like that.

“To their mum’s credit and to the girls’ smarts and abilities, they are thriving. I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more proud. They’re the be-all and end-all.

“They’re 21 and 15. They’re young women but they teach me. Talk about being curious. Their curiosity feeds mine, feeds theirs."

