'I look forward to giving some back' - Priest home from US for Christmas scoops EuroMillions Plus jackpot

The retired priest, who lives in Florida but who is originally from Mayo, collected his winnings today and vowed to share his good luck with others.

“I suppose you can say I am lucky," he said at National Lottery HQ where he revealed he had previously won £15,000 Irish pounds on the Irish Sweepstakes and he also had won amounts of €3,000 and €5,000 over the years in US lotteries. "But I have always had a policy of sharing my luck around," he added. "That is something that my late mother taught me, and something that was also drummed into me when I was a young priest by a Bishop. I am a big believer that what goes around comes around. This is a huge amount of money and I look forward to giving some back.”

The priest bought his Quick Pick ticket in Donnybrook Fair in Malahide on December 22 and when he heard last Saturday that the shop had sold one of two winning EuroMillions Plus tickets he went back to the shop to have it checked. “I didn’t get too excited when I heard this first," he said. "I went back to the shop and gave the ticket to the same girl I had purchased it from to be checked. Lo and behold there was a message on the system to contact the National Lottery! So I knew at that stage I had won.”

The priest became Ireland's 31st EuroMillions Plus winner in 2017, the highest number since 2009.

Online Editors