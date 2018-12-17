A man whose wife vanished without trace almost two years ago said he faces "a Christmas of misery" without her - and vowed to never lose hope that she will eventually be found safe and well.

A man whose wife vanished without trace almost two years ago said he faces "a Christmas of misery" without her - and vowed to never lose hope that she will eventually be found safe and well.

'I live in a state of misery' - husband of missing Tina Satchwell still buys her presents

Richard Satchwell said he dreads facing his second Christmas without his wife, Tina (47), who vanished without trace from their home in Youghal, Co Cork, in March 2017.

Despite a massive Garda search and enlisting the help of the UK police and Interpol, no trace of Ms Satchwell has been found.

The English-born truck and courier driver said he still lives in hope that his wife will be located. He still purchases gifts for her at Christmas, on her birthday and on their anniversary.

"I live in a state of misery," he said.

"I still buy birthday and anniversary presents for her - it is better than giving up."

Dread: Richard Satchwell still buys his missing wife Christmas gifts as he believes it is better than giving up hope that she will return. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

Last month, Mr Satchwell marked his 27th wedding anniversary without Tina - and acknowledged that he dreads a second Christmas without her.

"If Tina is not here, I am not celebrating [Christmas]," he said.

"We sat down on Christmas Day [2016] - and a lot of photos appeared in the press of that day - she said to me that morning, 'we are going to make it the best Christmas we have ever had'. It was an absolutely brilliant day. This Christmas, if she is not here there won't be any Christmas for me [again].

"She is my daylight - she has been my life since meeting her, even before I spoke to her."

The couple were engaged two years after meeting, and married in 1991 on Tina's 20th birthday.

Mr Satchwell has repeatedly insisted he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance.

"I have nothing to hide," he said. "My wife is going to turn back up or she is going to get in touch with the gardaí. I have been with my wife for 28 years ...a good, quiet, loving marriage and nothing else.

"I have never once in nearly 30 years of being together laid a finger on her - the most I have ever done to her is have a tight cuddle, loving the bones off her."

Gardaí stressed they are "very concerned" for Ms Satchwell. She was last seen at her home in Youghal on March 20, 2017.

While two suitcases were missing from her home, travel documents and other financial material were still in the house. Her bank accounts have not been accessed and her mobile phone has not been used.

Mr Satchwell reported his wife missing on March 24 after initially thinking she had gone to stay with relatives.

He said he believes it is unfair the way he has been treated, particularly by sections of the media.

Gardaí also conducted searches of Youghal harbour but nothing was found.

A major search of an east Cork woodland was ordered by gardaí earlier this year but again nothing was found.

Irish Independent