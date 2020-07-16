"I left my home fighting for my life and I never saw my mother again."

A MAN who survived Covid-19 has spoken of his heartbreak at emerging from a coma only to discover the virus had claimed his 83 year old mother in the same ward of an Irish hospital.

Ian O'Sullivan was a full-time carer for his adored mother, Mary, in Cork.

Last March 14, Ian had felt unwell and arranged for a Covid test while carefully self-isolating.

He strictly adhered to Government guidance and was nine days in self-isolation before suddenly feeling desperately unwell.

"I didn't feel 100pc. The following day I wasn't feeling good and it was that day the country was shutting down. I was aware of the virus.

"I had been out and about (in Cork) that week in a few pubs to watch the Cheltenham racing - I don't know if that was it. It is the million dollar question. But I just don't know," Ian told RedFM's Neil Prendeville Show.

"I felt a bit exhausted - flu-like symptoms. I can get tonsillitis so my throat can be sore and it was very niggly.

"I followed all the virus stuff on the media so I went into lockdown. Because of my mother's age I was very worried about her. At the time the protocol was to self-isolate and to get tested.

"I did just that - I stayed at home in my room. Friends dropped medicines to my house. I was like that for nine days. I was in the bed most of the time - it really knocked me, I was exhausted.

"I was trying to stay away from my mam but also look after her to the best of my ability. I was cooking for her as best I could. I didn't leave the house - my sisters brought food to the house as well. But no one came in. I didn't leave the house."

On the tenth day, he was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork and became its first Covid-19 case.

"I woke up on day ten at home and felt like there was someone sitting on my chest. I couldn't catch my breath. It felt like there was a weight on me. In all that ten day period I did not hear back about the (Covid-19) test. I was waiting for a phone call for the test - I hadn't heard."

He rang his GP and she immediately organised an ambulance to rush him to hospital.

"I wasn't well enough to have a conversation (with my mam). I kind of said goodbye to her with my eyes. I even had (personal protective equipment) on me leaving the house."

Ian was eventually placed in an induced coma at MUH.

His mother was rushed to the same hospital just 48 hours later having become seriously ill.

She died while Ian was still unconscious on April 2.

MUH doctors attempted to bring Ian out of the coma on April 3 but he became seriously ill and he had to be kept unconscious.

Eventually, on April 6 Ian was successfully brought out of the coma - and some time later learned via FaceTime that his mother had passed away.

"I found out my mother took ill two days later and followed me into the same ward, St Joseph's. She was in a room directly across the hall from me," he said.

"She had been shifted in by ambulance. I was firstly on a gas mask but was getting gradually worse. I couldn't talk.

"They eventually told me they had to put me into an induced coma, maybe for two weeks. Straight away I got upset but I just couldn't breath.

"I was going to get the best of care - I was the first person there with Covid. I was scared but I knew I had to do it."

Ian admitted his joy at his survival was tempered by the realisation he had lost his mother.

"I came around and I was asking for my daughter and my mother - my sisters didn't want the news coming from anyone but a family member. They couldn't get into the ward in person. My sister video-called me and broke the news about mam.

"I relive it quite a bit. She died four days before I came out of the coma. I will take it to my own grave that I couldn't go to my own mother's funeral. I was so close to her but I couldn't see her.

"The funeral was so, so surreal for my entire family. My mother died on April 2 and she was in Kilcully (cemetery) just 26 hours later. It was (Covid-19), 100pc. No-one (from the family) saw my mother again (once she went into MUH). It was horrific for my family.

"I left my home fighting for my life and I never saw my mother again."

