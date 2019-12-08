'I lashed out after Mum died when I was just 12' - Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley

Nowhere is this clearer than in the refugee camps dotted throughout rural Iraq.

In early November, in one such camp, a group of Syrian boys were about to begin a game of soccer on a dirt road. Word had spread they had a famous footballer in their midst - Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley, an ambassador for Concern - and the boys were determined to enlist his talents.

"The area was like a little natural amphitheatre because it was on a hill," MacAuley recalls. "They'd heard I was a footballer and so they wanted to see me in action.

"There were around 70 people watching the game. I think they were ready for some genius at soccer but the lads on the Dublin team will tell you I'm no Ronaldo.

"I really wasn't very good - I even missed an open goal - but it was just so incredible to see how much they loved playing and how they were able to put the really difficult situation aside for a few minutes and just enjoy their lives, their childhoods."

MacAuley was an empathetic observer of the plight of the people in the camp, including one refugee who had himself once been an employee of Concern in Syria. "He'd been a driver for Concern in Syria but his house was bombed and he left with his family", MacAuley explains.

"They got to the border and abandoned the car to cross. The seven-year-old in the family had just started school and the older child had stomach problems and was quite sick. You can imagine how hard it was for them to travel.

"There was some despair but it's easy for anyone to be in a sad situation and only see sadness. The people I met tried to look for the positives. I found it invigorating. When you see the resilience of the people it gives a bit of perspective in terms of looking at your own problems."

Some of these children will live out most of their childhood in refugee camps and MacAuley, as an orphan himself, speaks eloquently on the impact of a childhood interrupted. He lost his mother, Rosaleen, to cancer in 1998 when he was 12. "It had a profound impact on my adolescence, although I probably didn't feel it at the time.

"It's probably more for those around me to comment on it than me, and while I try not to dwell I probably didn't deal with it in the optimal way and lashed out quite a bit as a teenager. I was far from an easy child during those years. I didn't process it like I should have. You take it with you, that's what a lot of people tend to do."

In childhood he was an avid Gaelic football player, appearing for Ballyboden St Enda's and for Ballyroan National School. But his father, a GP practising in Rathfarnham in Co Dublin, decided to send him to Blackrock College, where he was perhaps the most unlikely rugby schoolboy in Irish history. He won't be drawn on exactly what went on there but he got into trouble, a fact neatly forgotten years later when he was invited back to the school as a Dubs star.

"They acted like nothing happened", he chuckles. "Blackrock was tough. Boarding school didn't suit me. There are plenty of kids who enjoyed it but I wasn't one of them. I didn't feel guilty at all about the big fees because my dad had put me there. He imprisoned me."

Through his teenage years basketball was his number one sport and his childhood sporting hero was Michael Jordan. He was doing his Leaving Cert before football began to once again take centre stage in his life. "When I was heading toward minor I was not expected in the slightest to ever play for Dublin but I was sent forward for a trial and was lucky enough to play really well there. Basketball was a big focus up until then but then the blue jersey started to become a reality. I look back on myself as a young teenager and I probably was unusually motivated.

"I was able to write out fitness programmes and really push myself, playing by myself and making fake IDs to join gyms." His "stupidly successful" record speaks for itself: six All-Ireland titles with Dublin, a club championship with Ballyboden St Enda's and footballer of the year in 2013.

His father once called Croke Park to make sure Michael Darragh's last name was spelled right but as his son's achievements grew nobody could get it wrong. Dubs fans know him as MDMA and his box-to-box midfield game -illustrated by his deft flick on to Kevin McManamon to get the winning goal in the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final - tended to deliver a similarly giddy rush as the drug itself.

In 2006 his father was diagnosed with fibrosis of the lungs and waged a long battle to find a transplant donor. "The thing with transplants is there's always this golden ray of hope, which is getting the transplant. When my mum was sick with cancer the graph was going down and down and we kind of knew, in our heart of hearts, where it would end. But with him there was always hope until the end. We had miraculous stories every day on the transplant wards of the Mater. But that kind of miracle didn't come for my dad."

His father passed away in 2012. "Of course it was extremely tough for us. He was unlucky but I recently met the woman who had been in the bed beside him and she is flying it now. My auntie, from the other side of the family, also ended up contracting the disease while Dad was sick in hospital. It's not a common condition so it's a strange coincidence but she was home in 18 months and has run a marathon in her seventies and goes sea swimming every day."

He has tattoos on his arm to commemorate his parents. "My mum was an artist and I found one of her paintings which had two people walking down the road and I just made up that the shadows were myself and herself. A few months later my dad passed away so I had a tattoo of him following us down the road on the path and then my dog died, so my dad is walking the dog in the tattoo. It probably isn't the most cheerful tattoo."

He has given up teaching -he had been a primary school teacher in Tallaght - and now works for the North East Inner City Regeneration Project in Dublin 1. "I was asked to come in a sports-engagement role. It's a unique area of Dublin. People love a bad-news story but there's loads of good news stories around here."

Helping others and an outsized sense of empathy, borne of his own personal tragedy, seems to be hardwired into him. He says the trip to Iraq with Concern had a huge impact on him in terms of understanding the humanitarian crisis facing the Syrian people.

"It put a human face to the tragedy for me. I was in a refugee camp where there were 14,000 people, 6,000 of whom were children. These kids are a lost generation because they can be trapped in these camps for around seven years.

"A 10-year-old who has spent years in captivity by ISIS is just like the10-year-old son any of us might have. It's just the way life's dice rolled that these kids ended up here and not in the comforts of Dublin."

Concern's Christmas appeal hopes to provide life-changing kits, containing a mattress and two blankets, to as many vulnerable people as possible. To donate, visit concern.net or call 1850 410 510.

Sunday Independent