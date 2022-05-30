Passengers queue to get into the Departures at Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on Sunday. Picture: Collins

The queues in Dublin Airport on Monday were quieter than Sunday, with no passengers waiting outside the terminal buildings, however check-in desk queues were moving very slowly.

Couple Orla O’Callaghan, from Clontarf, and David Sheill, from Lucan, were two hours waiting to check in their bags, and they still weren’t at the top of the queue.

They were travelling to Bangkok through Doha, and at the time of speaking at 12.30pm, they had two and a half hours until their flight.

"Today we arrived at half 10 – our flight isn’t until three - just to be safe and we have been pretty much standing here [in the check-in bag queue] since,” Mr Sheill said.

"There were no queues outside, to be fair, I’d say they were making sure there were no queues outside after the weekend, but they’re probably just queuing here instead of outside.”

The couple just got back from London last night after flying from Dublin Airport on Saturday morning.

"On Saturday we were queuing outside but it moved pretty quickly once you got inside. When you got to security it took about 45 minutes and I’d say it’ll be the same today,” Mr Sheill said.

Mary and Eamonn Fergus from Laytown, Co Meath, were in the same check-in queue as Ms O’Callaghan and Mr Sheill for the same three o’clock flight to Doha.

“We have been here since 11.30am so we have been queuing for 45 minutes,” Ms Fergus said.

When this reporter saw them 30 minutes later they had only moved about three or four metres up the queue.

However, they were confident they would make their flight and were happy they weren't among the 1,000 passengers who missed their flight yesterday.

They were travelling through Doha to Capetown to visit their daughter who they haven’t seen since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

"We are here anyway, it must have been terrible for the people yesterday, looking forward to their holidays,” Mr Fergus said.

Abbie Coyne and Ivan Kenny from Galway city were travelling to Albufeira in Portugal and after seeing yesterday’s queues arrived at the airport seven hours in advance, despite check-in for bags not opening until four hours before their flight.

“We arrived really early today; our flight’s not until 8.20 this evening,” Ms Coyne said at 1pm.

"We haven’t gone away in four years so we were making sure we were going to make the flight. I know it’s a bit dramatic, but a few buses from Galway were sold out so we thought we would just go as early as possible.”

Jamie Rogan and Luke Doyle from Rush were going on a four-day holiday to Magaluf and arrived almost six hours in advance of their flight, but as the bag drop wasn’t yet open they had to wait in departures.

“Seeing [the queues] yesterday was worrying but it’s grand today,” Mr Rogan said.

"Our flight is at 5.50pm and we have been here since 12. We still have to check in and all, they wouldn’t let us check in yet.

"You can only come four hours before so there’s no point [coming any earlier].”