'I know getting a home makes me one of the lucky ones'

For retired carpenter Joe Kelly, the future was devoid of hope. At the age of 65 and with an unexpected eviction notice, Joe looked set to spend his golden years shifting between emergency accommodation.

"I was horrified. Absolutely horrified," he said. "And terrified. I felt disillusioned with the country I was born in."

Having lived in Ranelagh for nine years, Joe spent the past six months trying to find affordable housing, but options were limited. He said there was definite bias against elderly renters and those using Housing Assistance Payment support. "It just wasn't there. There wasn't anything. We have a problem in this country, a real problem... rents are unreal," he said. "It didn't used to be like this. It used to be OK to rent, but now it's a nightmare."

Four days away from moving into a hostel, Joe became "one of the lucky 11" and was assigned an apartment in Dublin's city centre. Alone, the charity that supports older people to age at home, unveiled 11 new units for the elderly in Earls Court, Dublin.

"They have given me a new apartment and a new lease of life," he said. "But I know I am one of the lucky ones. I am healthy - if someone else my age had to go through this I don't know how they would cope."

Irish Independent