‘I knew there was something wrong’ – dad of tragic Cavan rally driver recalls ‘heartbreaking’ moment he was told of Sligo crash
The partner and family of the Cootehill, Co Cavan rally driver who died in a tragic accident in the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday remember him as a quiet and thoughtful man
The family of the rally driver who died after a tragic accident while competing in the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday remember him as a quiet, soft and thoughtful son who cared for his friends and family.