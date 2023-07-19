‘I knew there was something wrong’ – dad of tragic Cavan rally driver recalls ‘heartbreaking’ moment he was told of Sligo crash

The partner and family of the Cootehill, Co Cavan rally driver who died in a tragic accident in the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday remember him as a quiet and thoughtful man

Gene McDonald (35) was passionate about cars. Photo: Pacemaker

Conor Feehan Today at 03:30