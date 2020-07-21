'I knew something was wrong' - Father of two hails doctors who saved his life from 'flesh-eating bug'

A FATHER of two who contracted a feared flesh-eating infection while on holiday hailed doctors for saving his life after revealing he was warned he only had a 25pc chance of survival.

Robert 'Robbie' Walsh (36) somehow contracted the feared condition, Necrotising Fasciitis (NF), an aggressive infection that kills off soft tissue within the body.

It is so virulent it is known as "the flesh-eating bug."

As he was wheeled into surgery at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork, he was warned by doctors that they were fighting to save his life rather than his leg which had already turned black with the infection.

Robbie has now appealed to anyone who has similar symptoms to immediately seek expert medical help.

"It was in July of last year - I had a tiny cut on one of my toes. I didn't notice the cut at all. I came home from holidays on a Friday, on Friday evening the pain was unbearable," Robbie told RedFM's Neil Prendeville Show.

"I never even noticed the cut - (one GP) told me it could be gout I had. I took their advice and I got steroids and an injection for the pain."

"I came home but it was getting progressively worse. I was up all night with the pain and on Sunday morning I couldn't breath and I was sick. I knew something was wrong."

Robbie's lower right leg had by now started to swell.

"I thought I was sick and the foot was just something extra."

Robbie went to MUH and blood tests quickly revealed the seriousness of his condition.

"It had started to go black by this stage. They opened the cut to relieve the pressure and I had to be put on heavy painkillers."

Robbie's wife, Tracey, was alarmed at his deterioration. It took 48 hours to confirm that Robbie actually had NF - and by now doctors were fighting to save his life.

"I had never heard of it - they call it the flesh-eating bug."

"I was lying on the hospital bed, very sick and not really knowing what was going on. Then the doctor opens the curtains - he saved my life, there is no doubt about it."

"He said we have to go right now - I thought I was being discharged. He said: 'No, no - we have to go for emergency surgery right now.' I was told this is life-threatening, Mr Walsh."

"The doctors said my leg was probably gone, maybe from the hip down. It (NF) was eating its way up my leg from my foot. NF can be fatal in 25pc of cases. But in my case it was only a 25pc chance of pulling through."

"I was told the consolation prize was that my leg was gone - that is the term they used with my wife - they were trying to save my life not my limb."

"It was unbelievable. When I was rushed out of the ward there was a priest there."

"We just didn't realise it was as serious as it was."

"I didn't even have time to say goodbye to my wife and children - by the time I got to the lift (to the operating theatre) she was there and ran down to me."

"I knew from her reaction that it was even worse. That woman is made of stone and to see her breaking down."

Surgeons battled to remove all the dead and infected tissue from Robbie's leg. He ultimately had to undergo seven different procedures before surgeons were satisfied all the NF had been removed from the limb.

They were able to save his leg - but Robbie then faced lengthy skin graft procedures to address the damage done to his limb.

"If I had not gone to the Mercy hospital that Sunday morning there is no doubt about it but that I would be gone - 100pc."

"I have been in touch with people about NF and a lot of them are far worse off that I am - they are amputees and stuff like that."

Robbie said that while NF is an incredibly rare infection, there are a handful of people in Ireland recovering from it.

He remains uncertain about precisely where he contracted the infection or whether it may have come from an insect bite.

"I really don't know - I don't know for sure. I think it was a little cut on my foot (that got infected)."

Robbie urged anyone who experiences similar pain or symptoms to immediately get expert medical advice.

"It could save your life," he said.

Online Editors