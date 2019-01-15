A man told how he made desperate attempts to rescue his 10 family members who died in the Carrickmines halting site fire.

'I kicked in the door but felt myself burning' - man tells of desperate attempt to save Carrickmines victims

Jim Connors Junior told gardai he was woken by his wife Katie's screams in the early hours of October 10, 2015, and saw his brother Thomas's portacabin ablaze.

"I could see the flames from my back door. The flames were in the kitchen of Thomas and Sylvia's cabin," he told the inquest in Dublin.

"I went to the front door and kicked it in.

Devastation: The scene of the fire at Carrickmines in 2015. Photo: David Conachy

"I could feel myself burning and I had to go back out."

He said he broke a window of a bedroom to try and let the smoke out and reached in to try and grab someone out.

"I reached into the bed that I knew was there. I couldn't see anything with the smoke. It was all smoke then.

"I grabbed a child by the clothes and just reached backwards."

Scene of the fire in which 10 people lost their lives

Dublin coroner's court heard this was baby Mary, the youngest victims of the tragedy.

Earlier, a taxi driver who came upon the fire at the Carrickmines halting site said the flames were the height of a two-storey house.

Christopher Cleary said the blaze had already taken hold when he was flagged down by a man as he drove along the Glenamuck Road at around 4.30am on October 10, 2015.

He told Dublin Coroner's Court that the man, who had no top on and appeared to be wearing pyjama bottoms, said: "You have to stop and help us."

"I could see large flames. The fire had well taken hold at that stage," he told the inquest. "The flames were around the height of a two-storey house."

Mr Cleary used his mobile phone to ring 999.

Five adults and five children died after the blaze broke out at the temporary halting site at Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin.

The fire claimed the lives of Thomas Connors (28), his wife Sylvia (30), and their children Jim (5), Christy (3), and five-month-old Mary.

Willie Lynch (25), who was visiting the site that night, died alongside his pregnant partner Tara Gilbert (27), and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4).

Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Sylvia and Willie who was also a visitor to the site, also perished in the blaze.

The inquest into the 10 deaths has previously heard that gardai believe a chip pan left on a hot plate was the cause of the fire.

The blaze spread rapidly from the portacabin belonging to Thomas and Sylvia to a neighbouring unit that was one metre away.

All 10 victims died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation.

Mr Cleary told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane he couldn't be sure what was on fire.

"By the time I got there the flames were very high. I assumed it was a dwelling or a building of some sort," he said.

The inquest before a jury of eight men and four women continues.

