The brave victim of a child sex offender has spoken for the first time about the six months she spent in the clutches of prolific paedophile Billy Adams.

Adams will be sentenced next week for the sexual abuse of a young boy between 1982 and 1983.

He was transferred to Maghaberry prison, Lisburn in 2019 to stand trial for abusing the teenager after completing a 15-year jail term for the multiple rapes of an 11-year-old girl in England in 2005.

Now 27-year-old Jade Critchlow has bravely waived her right to anonymity to speak out, saying Adams should never be “allowed to walk the streets again”.

Jade says she believes there are other victims of the Ballymena man, who has convictions for child sex abuse in three different jurisdictions.

A serial abuser, Adams has been jailed for sex offences in Northern Ireland, in the Republic and in England.

His father John Adams was sentenced to four life sentences in July 2003 - one of the longest sentences ever handed out for sex crimes in the Republic - for the grooming and rape of three girls aged between six and 10 in Co Louth.

The depraved pervert forced the girls to take Polaroid pictures as he abused them at his flat, raping them two or three times a week.

The 79-year-old died in 2019 while serving his sentence at Dublin's Arbour Hill Prison, having never shown any remorse for his crimes.

A second son, David Adams, was convicted in 2009 of raping a 13-year-old girl at a flat in Bangor when he was 38.

Jade says, like his father, Billy Adams should die in prison, adding that “he’s not safe to be around children, he’s a horrible person, he ruined my life, I’m still suffering now”.

Jade was just 11 when she was introduced to Adams in a dealer’s house in Liverpool.

Despite being released from prison in Northern Ireland just months before and being subject to the sex offenders’ register for life, Adams moved to the English city, seemingly without supervision.

Remembering the first time she met the man who would steal her childhood, Jade said: “He seemed fine at first, my dad was taken to him as a friend straight away.

“I think it was just after he got out (of prison), he’d come to Liverpool”.

Adams had first signed the sex offenders' register in Liverpool in January 2005 and yet first raped Jade in May 2005, just three days after she was introduced to him

“Me and my dad and Billy went to Southport for the night and my dad went out and that’s when he first … well yeah”.

Jade says there was no build up to the abuse, that from the first time she was alone with Billy Adams he raped her - abuse that was almost daily until the paedophile’s arrest in November 2005.

“My dad went out shopping for a few hours, I obviously didn’t tell him because Billy told me not to, but that was the first time.

“That was in a hotel in Southport - it was always hotels, the abuse never happened anywhere else”.

Jade’s parents were separated, when they returned from Southport, her father introduced Adams to her mother and “that’s when it all escalated”, said Jade.

“Because the woman who introduced him to my dad, she had two children and they were around my age and he didn’t do nothing to those girls.

“So I think personally he saw an opportunity.”

Adams was flash with cash, telling anyone he met he had won the lottery.

He spent thousands of pounds grooming Jade, taking her to Blackpool where the majority of abuse took place.

The truth about his finances was much more sinister. Following his conviction it transpired that Fermanagh priest Fr Jeramiah McGrath was funding his lifestyle.

McGrath, who had served in Rosslea parish, was later jailed for five years for grooming Jade and defrocked by his order, the St Patrick’s Missionary Society.

McGrath knew Adams had a conviction for raping an eight-year-old girl and yet lied to Jade’s family about his past.

She says McGrath helped Adams deceive hotel staff into thinking that his young victim was in fact his daughter.

“He (Adams) was buying me phones, taking me to fancy restaurants in limos, hotels, Blackpool fair nearly every day, Swimworld, clothes every day, he got my hair done and everything. I’d never experienced anything like that before.

“It was grooming.

“People assumed I was his daughter, that’s what he told the hotel receptionist. We used to stay in the Manhattan Hotel. I used to have to call him dad, he told me and everyone else he was called Billy Adamson, instead of Adams.

“When Jerry (Fr Jeremiah McGrath) came he told everyone he was Billy’s uncle and never once did he speak up to say that we weren’t related.

“He knew what he was but never said anything.

“I didn’t like him, he was scary, I would have arguments with him.

“I remember one time we were in Liverpool and Billy had a Ford Focus and Jerry was driving and me and Billy were in the back and he was molesting me the entire time – how could he not have seen what was happening?

“I didn’t have the violence – it was all sexual or the threat of violence. Me mum got battered by Billy in the hotel, he battered her and broke her nose, mum told everyone she fell and bashed her head on the sink.

“The abuse went on for about four to six weeks after that.

“He’s just like his father, they’re disgusting and he’ll never change, never.

“He has to stay in jail for the rest of his life, until the day he dies. He doesn’t deserve to walk the streets and be around young children, he ruins lives”.

Jade was finally rescued when an aunt raised the alarm, insisting authorities investigate Jade’s whereabouts. Police found her in an apartment in Blackpool and Adams was taken into custody.

"My aunty phoned the police and said, ‘he’s taken Jade, he’d got Jade’.

“I think my aunty could see more than anyone else, she was the only one really who tried to protect me.

“I’m 27 years of age – 15 years later I’m still dealing with the mental torture of it.

“I keep googling his name in case he’s released, I still wake up crying some mornings.

“I know in my heart there are other victims, I know how hard it is but please come forward – you will be believed. He needs to stay in prison forever or he will ruin another child’s life”.

Anyone who wishes to speak to the Samaritans can reach them via freephone at 116 123, via email at jo@samaritans.ie.



