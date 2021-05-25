| 6.9°C Dublin

‘I keep googling his name in case he’s released’ - victim of notorious paedophile in plea for him never to be freed

Woman groomed at 11 waives anonymity to urge that serial offender must die in jail as he awaits sentencing for abuse of boy, writes Allison Morris

Nightmare: Jade Critchlow when she was 11 in Blackpool while the abuse was taking place Expand

Allison Morris

The brave victim of a child sex offender has spoken for the first time about the six months she spent in the clutches of prolific paedophile Billy Adams.

Adams will be sentenced next week for the sexual abuse of a young boy between 1982 and 1983.

