‘I just want to hug him’ – Ireland’s speed king owes it all to family

He is Ireland’s fastest man, and at just 20 years of age has the world at his feet. But before his first European Championship race, in Munich on Tuesday, a worried Israel Olatunde rang his mum, Elizabeth, for a much-needed pep talk.

He didn’t think he could do it, he told her. The people up against him in the 100 metres semi-final were “giants – one of them was an Olympic champion”.

From the reassuring comfort of their family home in Dundalk, Co Louth, Elizabeth Olatunde offered her son the perfect advice. “Ignore them,” she said. “Don’t look at them. Focus. If you focus you will get to wherever it is you want to go.”

Israel called her again when he made it to the final, anxiously saying: “Mum, these people are just too much for me. Mum, I’m just 20, I haven’t been on this field before and they’ve been there all year long.” Elizabeth said the same as before: “You’ve got this. You can do it.”

More reassurance came on the family Whatsapp group, with Israel’s siblings, Gabriel and Sharon, weighing in with support. “I think that really gave him the boost as well because I know that I didn’t see him looking at the people – the Olympic man stood beside him but it didn’t matter. He focused,” Elizabeth said.

A third call came from Israel immediately after he learned he had broken the Irish 100m record in the final with a time of 10.17 seconds, as he finished in a superb sixth place. This time all he could say was: “Mum, mum,” before breaking down in tears of joy and happiness.

In the living room of their home on the outskirts of Dundalk, Elizabeth (52) told of the last crazy 24 hours, with the happy new reality of her son’s achievements yet to sink in. She had just managed to get a couple of hours’ sleep after coming off night shift as a care worker with Dundalk Cheshire Service.

Elizabeth and her husband Isaac, who is head of security at Amazon, had watched their son in the final on TV and said: “I was sitting on the floor, walking, screaming, shouting.”

A glass case of trophies in the corner speaks of the steady road to success that Israel has been on since the age of 14, when he starting tagging along to the race track at Dún Dealgan AC with his sister, Sharon.

But the largest silver cup in pride of place is not for running – it was awarded to Israel as Student of the Year when he was in Leaving Cert at St Mary’s College in Dundalk where, yesterday, a teacher said of his success: “We’re famous today, isn’t it great? And you couldn’t meet a nicer child.”

School principal Alan Craven spoke of Israel warmly as “the complete package – dedicated academically, gifted athletically and fearlessly proud of his Christian faith. A person of great humility, he is very popular among his peers and a great mentor to younger students.

“He was awarded the Ad Astra scholarship for elite sport when he went to UCD to study Computer Science and is going into his fourth year, before completing his internship with KPMG next week.

“When the students at St Mary’s return to school after summer, they will be drawn to the picture of Israel, together with other school sports stars, on the back of their new school year diaries.

“He wasn’t the fastest person in Ireland when that picture was taken but he was the fastest person in the school.”

Even as a one-year-old, Israel had “more energy than most”, Elizabeth recalled.

She believes the family genes are strong – her father, Akinyemi, died in Nigeria during the pandemic at the age of 104, but right up until his death he was “very energetic”, she said.

Elizabeth herself had been a champion sprinter in school, so she expected at least one of her children would take after her although she believed it would be her eldest son, Gabriel – an engineer.

Instead, it was Israel who was bitten by the sprinting bug and was taken under the wing of Gerry McArdle, a former PE teacher at St Mary’s who was the first to spot his potential.

Dún Dealgan club secretary Rita McCarron said they were excited by Israel’s immense success.

“He’s a very genuine young man. We couldn’t be happier for him,” she said.

“He comes from a lovely family – they are very quiet, modest people.”

When he was starting out as a youngster, Israel had suffered from asthma and used an inhaler.

Elizabeth had been concerned that running might worsen his condition, but the family’s GP assured her that it was mild – and in the end, it cleared up completely once he started running.

Israel’s father was the one who committed to “taking him everywhere, who woke up early, who took off work”, to bring his son to races all over the country.

The family are impatient for Israel to be home now, and when he lands at Dublin Airport as expected on Monday, Elizabeth will be there with her arms outstretched. “I just want to hug him,” she said.

She is apprehensive over how her shy son will deal with his new-found fame, adding: “I suppose he won’t be able to come grocery shopping with me any more.”