Political satirist Adam Doyle is happy the controversy ‘has got people talking’ about housing crisis

Spice Bag stands in front of the mural of his controversial reworking of The Eviction. Photo: Mark Condren.

Artist Adam Doyle’s appearance on Virgin Media’s The Tonight Show last week was his first time on television. In the aftermath, a clip of an interaction between Doyle — who is also known as Spicebag — and Irish Independent Ireland editor Fionnán Sheahan went viral on Twitter.