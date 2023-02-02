‘I just felt so helpless when Mum died – but she would be so proud of the cancer foundation in her name,’ says Ronan Keating

Twenty five years ago, on February 2, 1998, Marie Keating died of breast cancer, aged just 51.

Still reeling from their devastating loss, her family set up the Marie Keating Foundation – and today they reflect on how their mother is still very much a part of their lives, and how she would feel about what they have achieved.

“In some ways it doesn’t feel that long ago that Mum passed, but in other ways it feels like an eternity ago,” says her son, singer Ronan Keating.

“I have lots of wonderful and very strong memories – like her picking me up from the airport when I got home after travelling with Boyzone. Or the boys meeting at my house so she could make them breakfast before we headed off – her sausage sandwiches became a thing of legend. Mum always had a great way of making you feel like everything was going to be OK, no matter what it was.

Read More

“I miss her so much and it still breaks my heart that she didn’t get to meet any of my children, especially in the moments when I’m just being still with them – like cuddling on the couch or lying beside them as they fall asleep.

“One of my fondest memories is when she told me how she used to waste so many hours of her day when I was a baby, just lying on the bed with me and playing or watching me sleep.

“She would be so proud of the foundation and the wonderful people that work there. They do amazing work supporting people and their families on a cancer journey. Who would have thought we would still be here doing this 25 years on?”

Ronan said that having set up the foundation by fundraising for three mobile units after feeling “helpless” when Marie died, he is humbled by how much the team has achieved over the years.

“We have come a long way in 25 years, but we know there is still such a long road ahead of us with this disease,” he said.

“I would just like to thank everybody that works at the Marie Keating Foundation, our nurses and all the team who work so hard and are so dedicated to what they do, all in our mother’s name. They are truly fantastic people, and I am proud of them all.”

Ronan’s sister Linda is the executive director and co-founder of the foundation. She misses her mother hugely but takes some comfort in what they have achieved in her name.

“Mam was my idol. I adored the ground she walked on and always did everything to please her, so I guess I am still doing that,” said Linda. “We have come so far in 25 years, but it has not been an easy journey and it took us a long time to be taken seriously.

“We were just another family who lost a loved one to cancer, but we were determined to do something to try and prevent other families going through this awful heartbreaking loss.

“The Marie Keating Foundation has become a leading voice on cancer in Ireland. This is down to the amazing people who have worked with me and my family, and have shared their knowledge and believed in what we wanted to do.

“It’s a tremendous source of pride to us all to see how the foundation has evolved. I am so proud of our nurses and the whole team – and it is very special that this is all in our mam’s name.

“But there is still more for us to do as so many patients and families need our services. We are one cog in a very large wheel, and we are honoured to be able to do what we can.”

CEO Liz Yeates says everyone at the foundation is working towards the same goal, with many, including herself, having first-hand experience of cancer.