‘I hoped to rebuild my life after death of my fiancé but fraudster tricked me out of €2,200’

A woman grieving the loss of her fiancé has told how she was scammed out of €2,200 by a rental fraudster who is still believed to be targeting others in need of a home.

Renata Goluvovac (32) was at her lowest ebb, having lost her fiancé Darren Farrell (46), as well as her home, in September 2020.

Days after the funeral of her partner, who was a Dublin taxi driver, she said she had to leave her rented home because the property was in his name.

Ms Goluvovac stayed for months in emergency accommodation.

But then came the prospect of renting her own home: to Renata, who is originally from Croatia, it felt like a new chapter after so much pain.

However, a 40-year-old Dublin con man used a business name to which he had no link to trick the grieving woman into believing he had a property to rent.

He even showed the hotel worker around an apartment in south Dublin city, gave her a set of keys and provided a false contract, all as part of the ruse. “I had been homeless for a while, so when the promise of a rental property came up, I was really relieved,” Ms Goluvovac said.

“I thought I could start to rebuild my life. I’d lost my angel and I’ll never get over it but I thought at least I’d have a home again.”

She viewed the apartment and felt she could make it her own, but was oblivious that the fraudster was exploiting her despair.

“I was at the point where I was so desperate because I couldn’t find anywhere to rent,” she said.

“He told me he would put in a good word at the property company. But when I viewed the property, he said (the manager) was busy and he’d deal with the rental.”

The man asked her for cash to hold the property – and then the deposit – totalling €1,050. He assured her everything would be in place when she moved in.

She met with him again, to hand over the remainder of the cash – €1,050 to cover the first month’s rent.

“I was desperate for somewhere to live, so I convinced myself everything would be OK,” she said. “I handed him another €1,050.”

However, once the man had her money, he claimed that her moving-in date had been delayed. She said he then “stopped answering my calls”.

“I knew then I’d been defrauded. I contacted the gardaí. When I realised it was a lie and that man had stolen my money, I was broken.

“He cheated me when I was at my lowest.

“I want him to be punished. If he isn’t, he’ll do this again.

“I don’t want someone else to fall for this out of despair. He’s disgusting. He knew my partner had died. He knew I was grieving.”

The fraudster is still at large and is believed to be trying to dupe others with the same manoeuvre.

Reputable businessman Stephen Simpson, from Ballymun, Dublin, said his property company was contacted in recent days by another would-be renter whom the fraudster was also attempting to dupe by using Mr Simpson’s company name.

“They wanted to check everything was legitimate,” Mr Simpson said. “I warned the person not to hand over money to this man. I said my company was not renting any property, that we’re a commercial property company.

“For him (the fraudster), it’s easy money but he’s ripping off people really in need of a home. And he’s using my company’s name to do it.

“I’ve been in business since 2006 and obviously I’m worried about damage to my business name. We lasted this long without one negative thing online. This could literally destroy us.

“We only do commercial work and we don’t want our name dragged through the mud.”

Ms Goluvovac has recently managed to find a rental property and she is trying to rebuild her life.

“It’s been a horrific one-and-a-half years,” she said. “I was so happy with Darren. We were going to marry last year but that day never came.”

Gardaí confirmed an investigation into “alleged rental fraud” is under way.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.