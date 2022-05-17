| 12.9°C Dublin

‘I hoped to rebuild my life after death of my fiancé but fraudster tricked me out of €2,200’

Grieving woman feels she was ‘preyed upon’ in rental scam. Now there are fears that others have been targeted too

Renata Goluvovac and her deceased fiancé Darren Farrell Expand

Laura Lynott

A woman grieving the loss of her fiancé has told how she was scammed out of €2,200 by a rental fraudster who is still believed to be targeting others in need of a home.

Renata Goluvovac (32) was at her lowest ebb, having lost her fiancé Darren Farrell (46), as well as her home, in September 2020.

