An eyewitness to the fatal plane crash in which two men lost their lives in Wexford yesterday evening has described hearing a sound like an explosion in the sky before seeing the stricken aircraft fall nose-first to the ground.

An eyewitness to the fatal plane crash in which two men lost their lives in Wexford yesterday evening has described hearing a sound like an explosion in the sky before seeing the stricken aircraft fall nose-first to the ground.

'I hoped I could have helped, but sadly it wasn't to be' - eyewitness to fatal plane crash in Wexford

Peter Tawse (61) from Wexford, and John Finnan (52) from Kildare, were killed when their plane crashed at Giblestown, near Duncormick in Co Wexford.

"I had been milking the cows and had noticed the plane circulating in the sky above. Everything seemed to be fine and I didn't pay much heed to it because we're used to planes coming and going from the airfield nearby," said farmer Michael Doran from his home at Johnstown, Duncormick.

"But after the milking I came out and I heard something like an explosion in the sky. It was like a lawnmower backfiring, and then I looked up and saw the plane coming down twirling slightly nose first and breaking up in the air," he added.

"I phoned the emergency services and drove to where I thought it came down, and I could see the wing section lying out across the laneway.

"The plane was upside down across a ditch but the wreckage was spread over two or three fields, maybe about 20 acres in area," Mr Doran explained.

"There was no sign of smoke or fire, no flames even though I thought there would have been," he added.

"I had hoped that when I got to the plane I could have helped the people on board, but sadly it wasn't to be," he said.

A member of the Air Accident Investigation Unit close to the scene of the fatal aircraft crash near Duncormick in Co Wexford. Pic Steve Humphreys

"Another car came along the scene then and we tried to help the gardai as best we could," said Mr Doran.

He believes that the plane suffered a sudden catastrophe in mid air, and that there was no indication that the plane was in difficulty before the initial and sudden explosion.

Tragedy

Emergency services were alerted to the serious incident in remote farmland in Gibletstown, near Duncormick, at around 5.45pm yesterday.

A member of the Air Accident Investigation Unit close to the scene of the fatal aircraft crash near Duncormick in Co Wexford. Pic Steve Humphreys

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was deployed to the scene and circled above the crash site for around an hour.

A ground unit from Kilmore Quay Coast Guard was also deployed and assisted gardaí in cordoning off the scene until investigators arrived.

The two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The plane may have broken up in the air before crashing to the ground, early investigations indicate.

Independent.ie understands that the wreckage from the plane is spread over a wide area.

Inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit were this morning carrying out their initial inspection of the site at Gibletstown near Duncormick in the south of the county.

Last night, the two men's bodies were removed from the wreckage and brought to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The two-seater light aircraft is understood to have earlier taken off from an airfield at Ardinagh, Taghmon, a short distance from the crash site.

Last night Cathaoirleach of Wexford County, Cllr Michael Sheehan, expressed his "deep shock and sadness to the families and community of the casualties".

"It is with a deep sense of loss to have learned about the fatal crash.

"While it is early in the stages of investigation, I would like to thank all those involved in the recovery and to especially thank the emergency services for their duty, diligence and speedy response to this emergency. All those involved are in the thoughts and prayers of Wexford tonight."

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft accident which occurred at Duncormick, Co Wexford, at approximately 5.45pm this evening, Sunday, 6th October 2019."

It is the second major light aircraft crash in recent months.

In June, James Price (70) and Aidan Rowsome (58) died after their plane crashed into a field near Athy, in Co Kildare.

Online Editors