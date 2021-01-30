‘I hope restrictions ease so I can live a little while I still can,’ says terminally ill young mother

A terminally ill cervical cancer patient says she hopes Covid-19 restrictions ease soon so she can ‘live a little’ with her family before it’s too late.

Mother-of-one Eileen Rushe is suffering from cervical cancer and the 35-year-old from Termonfeckin, Co Louth has wrote about her story in an emotive blog during Cervical Cancer Awareness week.

Eileen was diagnosed with stage-three cancer in December 2018 – despite being monitored for 18 months when abnormal cells showed up during a smear test in 2017.

She said: “When I found out I had cancer, I told my family and felt each and every one of their hearts break in half. There is literally nothing worse in this world than ruining the dreams of people.”

After initially beating the cancer, a shortness of breath while out walking along the beach last summer led to the diagnosis that the cancer had returned aggressively and had spread to her lungs and spine.

Subsequent tests were returned two months later and medics “confirmed that, at this stage, they don’t talk about curing the cancer but controlling it”.

This broke me inside,” she added. “They didn’t have a timeline but hoped [it would] not [be] weeks.”

Throughout her experience, the hardest thing she had to face was breaking the heart of her son, who already lost his dad to untimely death.

“The most difficult thing about this whole terminal cancer thing is Seamus. July 2017, I sat on the sofa and told him his dad had passed away.

“In January 2019, I sat on the sofa and told him I had cancer. January 2020, I got a new sofa but unfortunately in September I told him I had cancer and it can’t be cured.

“For the most part, Seamus is great but you know he is a 14-year-old boy, during Covid-19 with a dying mum. So all considered, he is doing amazing.”

A gofundme page, which has raised more than €48,000, has helped Eileen with various costs and eased her mind when it came to paying her bills and little extras.

“As a single parent, it is difficult as I still want to parent when the majority of the time, I can’t mind myself,” she wrote.

“With the help of the gofundme page, I have managed to hire a regular cleaner and can, when the time comes, hire private care to help with the burden on my family.

“We are just taking it day by day and trying to plan things for when Covid-19 allows us.

“I just hope Covid gets under control in time for me to live a little before I can’t.

“A couple of weeks ago, I got the good news that my cancer was reacting favourably to treatment and they plan to continue this treatment.

“This is the best news for me, although it probably doesn’t sound like much. I pray this continues as the alternative is the roll of the dice and a search for a drug trial. That is my story about how cancer steals everything. Don’t let it take you.”

Eileen has urged parents to get their children the HPV vaccine and for themselves to go for screening regularly.

Eileen’s blog can be viewed at cervicalcancerisabitch.com and the gofundme page can be accessed at: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/r8fn9-big-c-and-me

Irish Independent