‘I hope I can encourage other disabled actors’ – Dubliner Niamh Moriarty on her new BBC series with Sharon Horgan

Actor Niamh Moriarty is in 'Best Interests', a new BBC drama to be broadcast this month

At the age at three, Dubliner Niamh Moriarty was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy in her legs called spastic diplegia – and didn’t think the right role for her would ever exist.

Now at 16, she is set to star as a character with disability in the upcoming four-part BBC series Best Interests, written by Bafta Award-winning writer Jack Thorne, which also stars Bad Sisters’ Sharon Horgan.

For the Irish actor, the role of Marnie, a character with congenital muscular dystrophy, was the first audition she had ever received where a disabled performer was needed.

‘I didn’t think I would ever get the opportunity to prove myself and my talents,’ she said.

Niamh, who is also an advocate for disability representation and equality, has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of 10.

“All of my friends started to get serious about their extracurricular hobbies, like GAA, but because of my disability that just didn’t really work out for me,” said Niamh.

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen also star in Best Interests

“So, I enrolled in our local drama school. And from there, I started to realise that acting was something that a person could do as a job.”

Currently a transition year student, Niamh played Tiny Tim in the Gate Theatre’s 2019 10-week run production of A Christmas Carol, and recently appeared in Toy Show The Musical.

When I was a child, I never saw myself on a screen and I think if I did, it would have completely brightened my world

Thorne’s nuanced legal drama focuses on a family driven apart by having to make choices that every parent will dread to make.

The upcoming series is centred around couple Nicci (Horgan) and Andrew (Michael Sheen from The Queen) have two daughters, Katie (Alison Oliver) and Marnie, who has a life-threatening condition. While doctors believe it is in Marnie’s best interests to be allowed to die due to her agonising pain, her family disagree.

Niamh Moriarty on the set of Best Interests

“When I was playing her, it was important to me that I get her physicalities right. I wanted to portray that as accurately as possible for the people who would be in that circumstance,” said Niamh, as she admits that getting the role of Marnie was one of the “most magical moments” of her life.

“I was able to bring a lot of my own life experience into understanding how to play her properly.”

Niamh’s goal is to encourage disabled actors who may feel they do not fit in the industry and hopes to change this narrative through her work.

“I hope that they [young people] will feel seen, because when I was a child, I never saw myself on a screen and I think if I did, it would have completely brightened my world and I would have felt so represented,” she said.

“So, I hope that I’m able to offer that for kids. And I hope that they will be able to look at their televisions and go, ‘oh, that girl looks like me’.”

​Best Interests begins on June 12 at 9pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.