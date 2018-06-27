'I haven't told a soul' - Cavan man admits even his family doesn't know about €3m Lotto win

A Cavan man who won an almost €3 million Lotto jackpot has said that he hasn’t' yet "told a soul", not even his family, about his windfall.

A Cavan man who won an almost €3 million Lotto jackpot has said that he hasn’t' yet "told a soul", not even his family, about his windfall.

The as of yet unnamed winner, bought his winning ticket on Tuesday June 12th at the Spa XL Service Station in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. The winning numbers were drawn the following day.

News of the seven-figure win consumed the small village close to the Fermanagh border, though the winner was unaware he possessed the winning ticket until he read about it in his local paper the following week.

“I knew that there was a winner locally, but I just assumed that somebody had already come forward to claim the prize," he said.

"I had a good few lottery tickets folded up in my wallet and I was none the wiser! I was reading the Anglo Celt newspaper over the weekend and they listed the numbers, so I took the tickets out to check them and that’s when it hit me. It’s a massive shock so I’m taking it one step at a time until I get used to having nearly €3 million in my bank account."

Despite the man's €2,895,277 win, he admitted that he hasn't yet told a soul about his good fortune save for Lotto officials in Dublin.

“I haven’t told a soul,” he said. “Absolutely nobody knows, not even my family. I am going to get some good advice about what I am going to do with the money and as soon as all of this commotion has died down, I will be able to relax a little more."

Online Editors