‘I haven’t a minute’ – nursing home residents publish cookbook

Cissie Collins (91) and her scones and apple cakes were the inspiration for Nursing Home Bake-off. Photo: Mowlam Healthcare/Horsfall Photography/PA Wire

Nursing home residents who spent lockdown baking their favourite desserts have published a new cookbook.

Recipes from the residents of a Co Clare nursing home will be remembered in Nursing Home Bake Off, which has been backed by celebrity chef Darina Allen.

It was inspired by the trailblazing skills of 91-year-old Cissie Collins in Ennis Nursing Home where she makes scones and apple cakes for fellow residents.

Ms Collins is one of the 51 kitchen-savvy pensioners in Mowlam Healthcare nursing homes across Ireland who contributed recipes, some dating back three generations, and features on its front cover.

The grandmother said: “I haven’t got a minute. Every Wednesday, I give a demonstration and we usually have people after lunch with some time to spare, and they come and watch it.”

The 106-page book, which is not a commercial venture, transports readers into the heart of Irish kitchens.

It includes 80-year-old Teresa McDonagh’s gingerbread cookies, baked in Moycullen in Galway. Julia Coleman (92) from Limerick, shares her take on a wild strawberry sponge while Gregory Duffy (80) in Co Meath contributed a traditional Irish apple tart.

Joe Hanrahan of Mowlam said:

“It is a fitting way to mark the end of our 20th anniversary year enhancing the quality of life of older people in Ireland.”

