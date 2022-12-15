| -3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I have to leave some day’: Ballymena’s longest-serving pub owner on selling up after 35 years

The Slemish Bar on William Street, once the hub for the town’s nightlife, is being sold by its long-term owner 

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market Expand
Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market Expand
Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market Expand
Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar in Ballymena has decided to retire and put the bar up for sale Expand
Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar Expand

Close

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar in Ballymena has decided to retire and put the bar up for sale

Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar in Ballymena has decided to retire and put the bar up for sale

Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar

Eugene Kelly who runs The Slemish Bar

/

Eugene Kelly has decided to put his pub, The Slemish Bar in Ballymena, on the market

Margaret Canning

A man believed to be Ballymena's longest-serving publican has said his punters are what he’ll miss the most after deciding to put his bar on the market.

Eugene Kelly, who owns the Slemish Bar on William Street, was interviewed by the Belfast Telegraph at several points during the pandemic about the pressures of lockdown.

Most Watched

Privacy