‘I have to leave some day’: Ballymena’s longest-serving pub owner on selling up after 35 years

A man believed to be Ballymena's longest-serving publican has said his punters are what he’ll miss the most after deciding to put his bar on the market.

Eugene Kelly, who owns the Slemish Bar on William Street, was interviewed by the Belfast Telegraph at several points during the pandemic about the pressures of lockdown.

And even though he now says takings have improved even since the pre-pandemic era, at 64 he’s prepared to go.

His departure will draw the curtain on a trade he’s loved since he was 14 and started working in his father’s pub.

“I think it’s just time to go. It’ll probably take a couple of years to sell it the way things are at the minute and putting it on the market now is really to start the ball rolling.

“I’m 64 now and I’ve been in the bar trade 48 years so I reckon that’s maybe near enough.”

Despite discussion about the impact of rising energy costs on businesses, Eugene retains a positive outlook. “I am optimistic. Our takings are the same, if not up a wee bit, on where they were pre-pandemic.

“I know overheads are up a wee bit but we’re very, very careful about our use of electricity and I can’t complain. This bar here has a lot of potential.”

He took it over in 1987 at the age of 29. “It was busier then, to be honest with you, than it is now. Things have changed in the bar trade since then.

“There were more bars open around us and everyone was doing a good trade but it’s changed. But I’m still holding my own and I’m happy enough.

“I’ll be sad to leave here, to be honest with you, but I have to leave some day.”

He doesn’t pinpoint a single definitive change in the industry, but says drinking habits have changed. “There’s probably more home drinking and definitely the pandemic has exacerbated that again.”

There are drastically fewer bars now than in the 1980s, when William Street was the hub of the town’s social life. “We were surrounded by a lot of bars here on William Street years ago.

“Some have been closed for 10 years and I don’t think they’ll reopen. You used to have The Inn, O’Hanlon’s, The Coronation, The Tudor, The Green Glens — all on this one street.

“There were 10 or 11 bars here when I started working in the bar trade when I was 16. They were all busy and all getting a good turn but now it’s all changed.”

One significant change has been people drinking at home, since the arrival of major UK supermarkets in the 1990s brought a bigger range of alcohol at lower prices.

“When the Troubles ended, we were glad to be over that, of course. Then the supermarkets moved in and bought up a lot of licences from the bars at a time when people were retiring and wanted out.”

The sports bar has been on the market for two weeks through selling agents Osborne King and there have been a few enquiries, Eugene says. There is no purchase price provided.

Selling up was not an easy decision to make. “It was a big decision for me and it took a long time thinking about it.”

In future, he’ll be helping his wife with babysitting — the couple have seven grandchildren, including triplets aged five.

But even if he is fully occupied, there is a lot he’ll miss. “I’ll probably just miss the craic with the boys and going to work every day. I work six days a week so I’ll miss that. I’ll maybe take up golf again as I haven’t played it in quite a while. I’ll have to do something.”

His decision to sell has taken some of his customers by surprise.

“I think a lot of them were shocked, to be honest with you. They’re used to drinking here and we have the same people comes in here all the time, same regular customers. They’re good customers.

“I feel a bit sorry for them as they’re probably a bit worried about how the bar might change. But maybe it might change for the better, who knows.”

Many of the punters have been there for years. “I do feel concerned about how the bar might change myself, I feel it’s sad that it may not suit them but what can I do.

“I know I’ll miss it, there’s absolutely no doubt about that. We’ve a barful of really good customers who are decent people, and I will miss them, I must admit.”

It’ll be the end of an era in Ballymena. “I’m probably the oldest publican in Ballymena now. I’ve been in the trade for nearly 50 years. My father owned The Inn in Ballymena, and I worked in it, and The Countryman for different spells, then the Slemish.

“I was in the bar with my father just knocking about when I was 14 or so and just really liked it and decided that’s what I wanted to do.”