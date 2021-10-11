| 6.2°C Dublin

‘I have never found it so difficult to get staff’: creche owner struggles to fill position

A lot of people are leaving the childcare industry. Stock Image Expand

Amy Molloy

A creche owner who recently advertised a vacant position for a childcare worker received just two CVs.

Fiona Murphy has been running Heronswood Childcare Centre in Carrigaline, Co Cork, for 18 years and said she has “never found it so difficult to get staff”.

She started looking abroad for employees and got in touch with a recruitment company which arranged interviews with childcare workers in Spain, France and Romania.

