‘I have never found it so difficult to get staff’: creche owner struggles to fill position

A creche owner who recently advertised a vacant position for a childcare worker received just two CVs.

Fiona Murphy has been running Heronswood Childcare Centre in Carrigaline, Co Cork, for 18 years and said she has “never found it so difficult to get staff”.

She started looking abroad for employees and got in touch with a recruitment company which arranged interviews with childcare workers in Spain, France and Romania.

Now the people she hired are struggling to find affordable accommodation in Cork.

“We could buy two new creches and fill them in the morning due to the level of demand, but we wouldn’t be able to staff them,” Ms Murphy told the Irish Independent.

“Girls can quit the childcare sector and go work in a supermarket down the road for more money. A lot of people are leaving the profession completely.

"Before, when I would advertise for jobs, the CVs would be flowing in, but that’s no longer the case. The cost of living in Ireland is a nightmare and people are really struggling.”

The creche has been in her family for 40 years and she co-owns it with her two sisters.

She believes there are many people who are capable of working in childcare, but feels creche owners are being “put into a corner” due to qualification requirements.

“There are a lot of people out there who are capable of working in childcare and who would be perfect for the job, like people who have experience raising their own families. They’re trained in their own right but we’re being stuck in a hole with all the qualifications and regulations.

“We found people who would be perfect but now they are struggling massively to get accommodation. We’re in a lose-lose situation.”

Ms Murphy was also critical of Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman commenting on the high cost of childcare.

“The Government seems to be honing in on how expensive childcare is but this Government and previous governments’ handling of the sector has led to creches having to introduce high fees.

“To be fair, the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) made a big difference and the Government helped us financially during Covid.

"We put a bonus in our staff salaries to try and boost morale, but once the EWSS goes we won’t be able to continue to do that. We will likely have to put our fees up for the first time in seven years.”