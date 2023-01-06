‘I have loved every minute of my 14 years on the show,’ – Jacqui Hurley announcing decision to step away from Sunday Sport

Sports presenter Jacqui Hurley has revealed that after 14 years hosting Sunday Sport, this weekend she will mark her last show.

She took to Twitter today to announce her exit from the Sunday Sport show on RTE Radio 1, with Sunday, January 8 set to be her final show, due to a variety of commitments.

“Making the decision to step away from doing something I love has been incredibly difficult, but with all my other work commitments in television and the need to also have some precious family time, something just had to give.

"Being given the opportunity to present such an iconic programme for so many years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I’m forever grateful to Paddy Glackin and Glen Killane for taking a chance all those years ago on a young broadcaster who really didn’t know what she was doing."

She said that from the first five years of learning everything she knew from “the master, Con Murphy,” to working alongside her long-time friend, Darren Frehill, Jacqui said she has “literally lived the dream” presenting matches all over the country, close to 60 All Ireland finals, international matches, the Olympics and beyond.

"There were so many special days and memories I’ll cherish for a long time.

"Being the first ever woman to present the show is really something I’ve only come to appreciate fully in recent years. Knowing I’ll be the first of many is something to be even more proud of.”

The presenter added she is looking forward to another huge year of sport, with Six nations, World Cups and so much to be excited about, “so never fear, ye will still see plenty of me on the tele,” she said.

In closing, Jacqui thanked all those she has had the pleasure of working alongside, with particular note to producer Barry O’Neill, Kevin McKenna, Laura Leigh Davies and Brian Moss. She thanked them for their excellent work and unconditional support throughout her time on the show.

There was an outpouring of well wishes to Jacqui on social media following her post.