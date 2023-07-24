‘I have faith’ - son of US tourist Stephen Termini backs garda probe after Talbot Street attack leaves dad in coma

Boy (14) appears in court charged with assaulting man in Dublin

The son of an American tourist left in a coma following an attack in Dublin says he has “faith” gardaí will prosecute those involved.

A 14-year-old boy appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court yesterday charged with assault causing harm to Stephen Termini (57).

The youth was released on bail and will appear before the court again on Thursday.

Mr Termini, from Buffalo in New York, remains seriously injured in Beaumont Hospital while gardaí continue to investigate last Wednesday’s assault.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times in the head during the attack on Talbot Street.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, his son Mike Rizzuto said: “Hopefully they can get the guys. I know they’re trying their very best and I have faith.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family travel over to visit Mr Termini raised more than $75,000 (€67,000) over the weekend.

Mr Rizzuto said he had “no words” for the generosity shown by people following the attack.

“I’m still in disbelief. My brother and I are going to apply for our passports (Monday) first thing, and it looks like we’ll be over there as soon as,” Mr Rizzuto said.

“I have no words, I’m so thankful. I can’t put it into words, there are so many nice people out there looking out for us.”

He said they are awaiting an update on his father’s condition and want to travel over to make sure he is recovering well.

Mr Rizzuto also said he has been made aware of other attacks in Dublin in recent months and hoped that those victims would also get justice.

“I have seen people post on the GoFundMe, I hope they’re getting the same help that we are through this. I hope they (the Government) begin taking it a little more seriously and justice is served for everyone that’s been injured and hurt,” he said.

Over the weekend, CCTV footage emerged showing the moment of the attack. The video shows the moment Mr Termini walks down Talbot Street past a group of seemingly teenage boys and girls, and stops to circle back as if something has caught his attention.

A bus then blocks off the view of the camera but when it leaves, a teenage boy can be seen kicking Mr Termini.

By this stage most of the girls who were present flee the scene, except one who remains but was not involved in any violence.

Mr Termini is then dragged around the corner to Store Street and out of view of the camera. After the attack, the teens disperse.

Within five minutes of the attack starting, two gardaí can be seen on CCTV coming around from Store Street station and running up Talbot Street toward Connolly Station.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and are still in the process of identifying the other suspects.

On This Day In History - July 24th