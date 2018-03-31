An Irish man who survived a 20ft fall at his workplace in Canada has praised those that rushed to his aid after his miracle escape from death.

'I have definitely used my fair share of the luck of the Irish' - Man (22) on surviving 20ft fall

Kevin Quirke (22), from Ardee, told The Argus that he was very grateful for all the help and support since the incident earlier this month in Toronto.

Quirke fell 20ft while inside a metal cage working on a building site in Canada. Cables holding it snapped and he plummeted downwards. When the cage stopped, he had suffered severe injuries - including a broken right ankle and right leg and a broken jaw, He also damaged his hands and his neck, sustaining a severe cut just 1cm from the main artery. "The support I received from work, the hospital staff, the ambulance crew, the police,all family and friends near and far it has been incredible," he told The Argus this week.

Happy to be alive, Kevin Quirke with girlfriend Katie O Heiligh in Canada

Thanking all those that helped him, he added, "I can't say enough about the support I've received, it has been fantastic especially through social media and my GoFundMe page. "I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the messages I've received and I'm sorry if I haven't replied to anyone I've just been in and out of sleep but starting to come around now and on the road to recovering.

"I have definitely used my fair share of the luck of the Irish." Up to $10,000 has been raised to help his family get to Canada and also to help him as he won't be able to work for some time.

Kevin (22) had been testing machinery when the accident happened in Toronto. His girlfriend Katie O'Heiligh said he was 'lucky to be alive'.

"Luckily he was wearing his harness at the time and the injuries he sustained were as a result of being thrown around inside the basket," Katie told Independent.ie.

Doctors told Kevin that it will take about a year for him to fully recover from the accident. It will also take some time before the Louth man can return home to Ireland.

"He won't be able to fly for at least six weeks and then he will have a walk cast on for another six weeks," said Katie. You can visit Kevin's GoFundMe page here.

