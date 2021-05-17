Carole Troy, who is receiving cancer prevention treatment, with her children Abby and Ben. Photo: Patrick Browne

“I’m really anxious to restart the drug. My biggest fear is my cancer coming back”

Carole Troy (47) from Co Waterford is receiving cancer prevention treatment and is devastated that a vital check-up has been cancelled due to the HSE cyber hack.

The mother-of-two was due to have an echocardiogram appointment at University Hospital Waterford tomorrow to check the condition of her heart.

The outcome of the scan was expected to allow her to continue on with the cancer prevention treatment, or to see if other action needed to be taken.

But today she was informed her appointment had to be cancelled after the cyber hacking crisis.

The news has been devastating for the medical scientist, who was treated for stage 3 breast cancer last year during lockdown.

She has undergone procedures, including a lumpectomy and chemotherapy and went on to raise €63,000 for the Kadcyla drug she hopes will stop the cancer returning.

However, the drug she had been taking caused some damage to her heart. The scan appointment was to monitor her heart and see if she could return to the drug treatment or undergo an alternative treatment.

“I have two children, I’m doing everything I can to stop cancer from recurring,” Mrs Troy said.

“But we really don't know what’s going to happen now.

“I’m left sitting here, I’m really anxious to restart the drug. My biggest fear is my cancer coming back.

“You can say what's a week or two but in my head, as a patient, I’m saying I haven’t had the drug since February – what's going on? What could have happened in the time since I had the drug?

“It affects me physically and emotionally. For me the hardest part of the cancer journey was dealing with everything post surgery – the fear of resurgence and trying to adjust my life.

“I want to get through treatment, to say I’ve done my best and be here for my children.

“But this is another delay on top of things – It puts me under huge pressure.”

Her children, Abby (14) and Ben (12), are constantly on Mrs Troy’s mind and she is determined to stay well for them.

But this delay has just added to the worry she feels that she is not able to do all she should be able to for her health.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February 2020 after finding a lump. After undergoing treatment, Mrs Troy said she was told she didn’t qualify for a drug that could prevent the cancer recurring.

She went online and fundraised €63,000 and was taking the drug but in March, the hospital team discovered it had affected her heart.

“With stage 3, there’s a high risk of cancer returning,” Mrs Troy said.

“My oncologists said in order to prevent it returning, there was a drug which could reduce that chance by up to 60pc.

“But it can affect the heart and I had to be monitored every two months, getting scans on my heart.

“They discovered in March it had affected my heart. They said ‘take a break from it’. I did. I was told if it hadn't improved, they’d put me on medication to improve my heart function.

“I’ve been on that for a month and I was due my scan tomorrow morning.

“I was due to see if medication had worked and if I could continue on the drug to prevent the aggressive cancer returning.

“The hope was if I got positive results tomorrow, I could restart the (prevention) drug. But I rang the hospital and they said ‘no appointments today or tomorrow’.

“I asked ‘am I looking at the end of the week, next week?’ They said they had no idea and that all I can do is keep ringing them.”

Mrs Troy said enduring cancer treatment alone during a pandemic had been “horrific”.

She fought hard to gain the best options to protect her health with the expensive drug, but “I’ve got through all that and I’ve done as much as I can, to be told this and I feel like it’s just too much”.

“Because I’ve not had the drug since February, my mind starts to worry that cancer is there and growing,” she said.

“If I had my scan and they even told me I couldn’t restart the drug, at least the oncology team could come up with another drug for me.

“The oncology team is great but now I am in a limbo and it's the not knowing.

“I can’t even plan for the summer with my children and we had no summer last year.

“I just want to move on with my life.”

“For people to actually attack a service that is so fundamentally important to people’s health is pure evil."

When Sharon Thomas (49) from Wexford town found a lump under her armpit in March, her GP made an urgent referral to the breast clinic in Waterford on March 25.

After inexplicable delays, her appointment was finally scheduled for this Thursday, however that has now been cancelled due to the HSE cyber attack.

Since Sharon first attended her GP, her condition has deteriorated. She now has two lumps that require urgent medical attention.

“It is a nightmare. I have been so stressed,” she said.

“I first saw my doctor on March 25, and he made a referral to the breast clinic for me, and he told me I should be seen within six weeks.

“On May 6, I rang the breast clinic because I hadn’t heard anything from them, and they told me my referral was routine, and I would be seen within 12 months – that is how long the waiting list.

“Even though I knew my doctor had said it was urgent. I rang my doctor and he asked me to come and see him again as there has been significant changes in my condition.

“I went back to him on May 9 and he said he couldn’t understand how my appointment was labelled routine.

“He showed me the email he received on April 1 from the breast clinic saying I would be seen within six weeks. So how it turned out, I was labelled routine, I don’t know.

“My GP sent a new referral on May 9, and I got an appointment for this Thursday.

“So obviously, they knew it was urgent. I rang today, and they said at the moment they have cancelled everything.

“They told me I will be prioritised when things are back up and running, but in the meantime I have the stress of waiting, the stress of getting another appointment, and now it has been cancelled.

“I have fibromyalgia as well – which feeds off stress. So at the moment I am just drained of energy.

“I know there are thousands of people in the very same position.

“It’s hard to fathom how the HSE, who were warned time and time again, their systems were outdated, let this happen.

“For people to actually attack a service that is so fundamentally important to people’s health is pure evil.

“It is going to cost the HSE a lot more than €20m to fix their issues.

“Even the fact I was told incorrectly my appointment was routine and would take 12 months. Nobody should have to wait 12 months for breast clinic care.

“I’m sitting here just hoping they get this sorted soon because the worry is hell.

“Normally I would ring my mother – we speak every day, but I couldn’t today. I had to text her to tell her my appointment was cancelled. I couldn’t talk to her, or I would cry and then she would get upset.

“The effect it is causing ordinary people is just horrible.

“After I had the original saga of waiting so long, I’m left feeling what more can go wrong.”

“If they could try to imagine my son’s life for one moment, could these hackers still be so callous?”

Jane Johnstone (51), from Wexford is mother to Evan (21) a profoundly intellectually disabled young man who has had an appointment to check a serious eye condition cancelled.

He and his brother Daniel (17), also have autism.

Evan is completely non-verbal and has only 50pc of his vision. He also has keratoconus – a progressive eye disease – that must be regularly monitored.

However, due to the pandemic, Evan was last seen in person at University Waterford Hospital in November 2019, his mother says.

Now, due to the hacking crisis, Evan will now miss an essential appointment later this week.

Mrs Johnstone’s husband, Rod, died in 2014, making her the boy’s sole carer.

As she spoke of the hackers, who have caused a ripple effect of cancelled appointments and treatments across the HSE, she broke down in tears.

“We have been through so much in this pandemic,” Mrs Johnstone said.

“If anything it should have taught us all humanity. This is a young man, who can’t speak, who has his vision seriously compromised.

“Evan can’t afford to lose anything else. He lost his daddy when he was only 14.

“I find it difficult to put into words how I feel about the hackers.

“There is such disrespect for humanity there. There is no humanity from them.

“Have they learnt nothing of what we have been through in this pandemic?

“I would have hoped we would have come out of this with a deeper sense of humanity.

“I believe most people have. There will always be bad people in the world but could they please empathise?

“Could they imagine for one moment, what it's like to be Evan, who can’t see very well, who has a lot of medical issues going on, who lost his dad at 14 and who lost every single hobby he had in Covid-19.”

Keratoconus does not cause total blindness, however without treatment it can lead to significant vision impairment.

“Evan’s eyes are meant to be reviewed every six months, since the diagnosis, but he hasn’t been seen in person since November 2019 and now this,” Mrs Johnstone said.

“And it takes so much arranging for us to just get to an appointment, as I have to arrange care for my other son, while we are away.

“The ophthalmic team at the hospital are so kind and supportive of Evan and myself.

“He has had appointments online but it’s not the same because he needs to be seen by a professional in person.

“He should be seen every six months to see if there’s any change to his eyes, or inflammation.

“I look at his eyes every day but I’m not a doctor.

“I phoned the hospital this morning and they were very nice and understanding but they cancelled all outpatient appointments and can't tell me when they will be able to reschedule.

“They know he needs to be seen and I know this is out of their hands but I have such anxiety for my son.

“Getting through the pandemic was so hard. He has just had his first vaccine but I wasn’t prioritised as a carer to be vaccinated.

“Evan lost everything he enjoyed in the pandemic – he used to enjoy every day of his life. He went to the gym, he’d just started horse riding and all of a sudden everything stopped.

“He woke up one day and his world had changed and he doesn’t understand why.

“Now I worry about his eyesight, his future. I am his mother but even I can’t understand how challenging Evan’s life must be.

“I have to hope there’s humanity in the hackers too. If they could try to imagine my son’s life for one moment, could they still be so callous?”



