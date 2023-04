‘I have been crying every day’: Faces of Ireland’s rental crisis as eviction ban is lifted

Édaein O’Connell, Amy Molloy and Kim Bielenberg hear the stories of tenants around the country who are at the sharp end of a dysfunctional housing market

Across the country, tenants have received notices of termination that take effect today or in the coming months. Graphic by Shane McIntyre

Édaein O’Connell, Amy Molloy and Kim Bielenberg Sat 1 Apr 2023 at 03:30