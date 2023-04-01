| 8.3°C Dublin

‘I have been crying every day’: Faces of Ireland’s rental crisis as eviction ban is lifted

Édaein O’Connell, Amy Molloy and Kim Bielenberg hear the stories of tenants around the country who are at the sharp end of a dysfunctional housing market

Across the country, tenants have received notices of termination that take effect today or in the coming months. Graphic by Shane McIntyre Expand
Rebecca O&rsquo;Riordan with her husband Ger, son Noah (10) and daughter Emmy (4). Photo by Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Wexford Rose Joy Quigley says high rents have forced her to emigrate. Photo by Patrick Browne Expand
Actor Jack Walsh created a one-man show touching on the rental crisis. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
Teacher Pádraig Wilson McCarthy is set to be evicted from his houseshare in June. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Lucy Toner says viewings cause anxiety. Photo by Dylan Vaughan Expand
Chloe Ní Chríodáin and her son Sonnie are desperate to find a property in Co Waterford Expand

Édaein O’Connell, Amy Molloy and Kim Bielenberg

Ireland’s rental crisis has reached a critical moment. At the stroke of midnight last night, the eviction ban was lifted.

Across the country, tenants have received notices of termination that take effect today or in the coming months.

