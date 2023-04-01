‘I have been crying every day’: Faces of Ireland’s rental crisis as eviction ban is lifted

Ireland’s rental crisis has reached a critical moment. At the stroke of midnight last night, the eviction ban was lifted.

Across the country, tenants have received notices of termination that take effect today or in the coming months.

Until recently, the rental crisis was a matter of affordability. Rents had risen so high and had taken such a big chunk of wages that tenants were struggling to pay other bills.

But now, for many families it is a desperate matter of keeping a roof over their heads. Tenants can now be removed through no fault of their own.

Families worry if their children will be able to continue at local schools as they are forced to move out when their landlord sells the property. Lives are being turned upside down.

It is a crisis that affects swathes of society: single people, families, students, people on social welfare, teachers, doctors and pensioners are all swept up in the crisis.

Here, the Irish Independent hears some of their stories.

​

Lucy Toner says viewings cause anxiety. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Lucy Toner says viewings cause anxiety. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

‘My only option is to sleep on a friend’s couch’

​Lucy Toner (32) says her physical health has suffered since receiving the news that she and her partner would have to vacate the house they are renting in Kilkenny.

“I have headaches and I feel nauseous,” she says. “I have been crying every day because of the stress and worry. There is nothing to rent in the city. We don’t know what to do.”

Originally from Drogheda, Co Louth, Toner moved to Kilkenny in 2021 to advance her career in animation.

“A lot of the studios are based here now,” she says. “When we first arrived, we knew the housing situation was bad. Even then, it was extremely hard to find somewhere.”

Toner’s landlord is selling for personal reasons and, while she understands the choice, it didn’t lessen the strain.

Her house hunt has been unsuccessful so far. “We got a real shock when we received the letter,” she says. “We were given notice in October and have been looking ever since, but Kilkenny has zero houses or apartments for rent.”

Toner is starting a new job in the city on April 11, but she and her partner have been asked to move out of the house by April 17. “We are looking, but I am at a loss as to what to do,” she says. “My only option is to sleep on a friend’s couch for a while, but that’s not feasible or fair on her for too long. My boyfriend is self-employed too, so we need a space.”

Toner has been to multiple viewings and expressed interest in properties.

“They always say it’s because of demand,” she says. “There is too much of it. Viewings cause anxiety. I have been to many where you are up against the likes of doctors. Then I say what I do and I think they choose the tenants based on profession. It’s all very messy.”

Despite the struggle, Toner believes that she is one of the luckier ones.

“I could move home to my parents,” she says. “They would take me in with no questions asked, but it wouldn’t be workable.”

EO’C

​

Wexford Rose Joy Quigley says high rents have forced her to emigrate. Photo by Patrick Browne

Wexford Rose Joy Quigley says high rents have forced her to emigrate. Photo by Patrick Browne

‘I moved to Bali because rents were so high here’

​Joy Quigley, who competed in the Rose of Tralee contest last year as the Wexford Rose, was renting in Dublin until last year. She says high prices forced her to emigrate.

Originally from Ferns, the 27-year-old had rented in Dublin since the age of 17.

“I was young but I wanted to work in sport science and coaching and knew I had to move,” she says. “I started renting in Tallaght and over the years moved between different houses and apartments. Prices were definitely cheaper 10 years ago, but even then, I was working like a dog to afford the rent.”

Quigley started to question the financial impact of renting in Dublin. “In my 10 years, I spent over €42,000 on rent,” she says. “I have great memories of the city but I realised I had nothing to show for it. Most of the time it was a struggle to live there.”

At one point, she was juggling four jobs but was still living payday to payday. “I was barely scraping by,” she recalls. “I had no savings. I didn’t have much of a life because I was working so much to pay the rent. I knew I needed to get out of there.”

Quigley and her partner decided to move abroad. The pair own an online personal training business and have lived in Bali for the last two months.

“Even though the business was successful [in Ireland] there were no savings because all of my finances went towards rent,” she says. “I realised I would never get a mortgage. My back was against the wall. There were moments I felt so stuck and stressed because it was impossible to even afford the basics, and then with the current rental crisis there was definitely added pressure.”

She says moving was one of the greatest decisions she has made. “In the two months we have been in Bali, we have saved more as a business and more individually than we ever have,” she says.

“I know not everyone can do it. We don’t have kids, it was easier for us, but it is a different life. It is the best thing we have done.”

EO’C

​

Rebecca O'Riordan with her husband Ger, son Noah (10) and daughter Emmy (4). Photo by Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Rebecca O'Riordan with her husband Ger, son Noah (10) and daughter Emmy (4). Photo by Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

‘There are 92 homes for sale near us — and none to rent’

​Rebecca O’Riordan and her husband Ger have been served an eviction notice for the house they have been renting for five years.

They now believe emigration may be their only option because they feel they have “been let down by the Government on all fronts”.

The couple, who have a son, Noah (10)., and daughter, Emmy (4), were informed that their landlord intends to sell the property in Douglas, Co Cork. They are paying rent of €2,000 a month and have to be out by August.

The couple “worked around the clock” to save for a deposit to buy their own home, but due to a lack of available care in the public health system for Emmy, who has epilepsy, an intellectual disability and autism, most of the money has instead been spent on private healthcare.

“With the state of the health system and the complete collapse of children’s disability services, we ended up using over €20,000 of our deposit that we had saved,” Ms O’Riordan says.

Emmy is due to start school in September, but so far the family has been unable to find a school suitable to her needs.

“In our area, within a five-minute walk, there are zero properties to rent and 92 properties to buy. We would probably be able to get a mortgage if we had enough of a deposit, but we don’t any more.

“Housing charities are suggesting we find a couch to sleep on. My sister moved back into my mother’s house to save, and then the cost of living went up. Now she’s stuck there. These luxury couches don’t exist any more.”

Ms O’Riordan used to work in retail but gave it up to care for her daughter full-time.

Her husband is a database engineer and has been told by his employer that he may have to return to the office in Dublin full-time.

“His work has been so supportive with everything going on, but it gets to a point where there’s only so much they can do. We lived in Dublin for years before and we can’t afford to do that again. His company has offices in the UK and America and we have considered the possibility of moving,” Ms O’Riordan says.

“We’re over the threshold for emergency housing here. We went into Cork City Council but there are no options if you’re not on the housing list or in receipt of the Housing Assistant Payment.

“I’m a strong believer in social housing but I would be of the opinion that we’re at the point with housing where people who are working full-time need social housing, and there’s something really wrong there. That’s not the fault of the people who need it, that’s a fault of the Government.

“It’s not a private landlord’s responsibility to house the nation. Everyone is saying we need more landlords back. We need to make it so that people who work full-time can buy a house. It’s actually insane.”

In the last five years, the couple have spent €95,000 on rent.

“It’s at the stage now where after all of that [banks] want us to save €40,000 on top of all the rent and healthcare and never go into our overdraft. That’s an unachievable task for everybody.

“Five minutes from my house there is a ghost estate that I pass three or four times a day. There are numerous other empty houses that I pass. It beggars belief.”

AM

​

Actor Jack Walsh created a one-man show touching on the rental crisis. Photo by Tony Gavin

Actor Jack Walsh created a one-man show touching on the rental crisis. Photo by Tony Gavin

‘Landlords want two young Googlers sharing a bedroom’

​Former Killinaskully actor Jack Walsh was inspired by his experience of the rental crisis to create a one-man show. Walsh, who played Jimmy Bourke in the popular RTÉ comedy, has had roles in the Vikings and Penny Dreadful.

In his theatrical show, Welcome to Ireland: Meltdown of an Irish Tour Guide, he regales audiences with tales of trying to keep a roof over his head as rents spiralled in the capital.

Walsh, who is in his 60s, says: “I moved into a house on Capel Street in 2007 just before the crash happened. I loved the street. It was a mad mixture of north inner city Dublin, a country market town and a little bit of old Shanghai, Rio or Warsaw. There were several years where it was great, so long as you could afford the rent.”

Walsh was sharing a house above a shop, but he said he encountered problems when part of the house was rented to Airbnb guests.

“When the Airbnb crowd started coming in there was banging and clattering and everyone was on the piss, and it became a nightmare.”

With rents rising, he took a job as a tour guide and that forms part of his satirical one-man show. “I leaven the bread with a lot of humour and there are 40 characters,” he says.

Walsh says that after the house where he was living was sold, he rented from the new owners for a while, but eventually had to leave.

He says that once he was in his 60s, he realised that the old days, when an actor or a writer like Patrick Kavanagh could live in a bedsit, were gone. He said many actors, artists and musicians have had to move out of the capital because they cannot afford to live there.

He feels fortunate that he was offered accommodation by Dublin City Council in a studio flat near the city centre.

“If I hadn’t got [the studio] I don’t know what would have happened,” he says. “There are single, older people who can’t afford to compete any more [in the rental market] because nobody wants one old person. They want two young Googlers sharing a bedroom.”

KB

​

Teacher Pádraig Wilson McCarthy is set to be evicted from his houseshare in June. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Teacher Pádraig Wilson McCarthy is set to be evicted from his houseshare in June. Photo by Steve Humphreys

‘How can you save for a house when your salary goes on rent?’

​Teacher Pádraig Wilson McCarthy (29) has rented a room in a house in Drumcondra, Dublin, since August 2021. Along with his housemates, he received an eviction notice in October last year because the landlord decided to sell.

He says the eviction ban gave them a lifeline. McCarthy describes his landlord as “extremely kind” and they are being allowed to stay in the home until June.

“He is a really nice man,” he says. “He never once upped the rent on us and he understands how long the process takes to find a place, but the problem is that there is nothing out there.

“There are no houses and no apartments in Dublin. If there is, the price is extortionate. I am on Daft constantly and recently a house was uploaded to the site and within a few hours it had 10,000 views. The city can’t handle the demand.”

McCarthy is used to the uncertainty of living in the capital. Before moving into his current house, he struggled to find a room to rent.

He would rather not move home to Douglas, Cork, to live with his parents. “Like, I am nearly 30 years old,” he says.

“My life is here, my career and things are happening for me, but it has gotten so bad that one of my housemates has decided to emigrate. He can’t deal with the stress of it here any more.”

One of the options that has been put to McCarthy by others is to buy a house. He laughs at the prospect. “How can you be expected to do that when most of your salary goes on rent?” he asks. “It’s a vicious cycle.”

EO’C

Chloe Ní Chríodáin and her son Sonnie are desperate to find a property in Co Waterford

Chloe Ní Chríodáin and her son Sonnie are desperate to find a property in Co Waterford

​

‘It’s scary that I don’t know where I’ll be in a fortnight’

​Chloe Ní Chríodáin and her three-year-old son Sonnie are due to be evicted from their home on April 15. So far, they have found nowhere to go.

They have been living in a two-bed house in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, for three years and the rent was €750 a month.

A search of Daft.ie shows only one property available to rent in Dungarvan, a three-bed house for €1,450.

Ms Ní Chríodáin, who gave up work to look after her son full-time, receives the Housing Assistant Payment (HAP) and has been searching for alternative accommodation for months.

In June last year, her landlord notified her that they intended to sell the property.

She was given a termination date of January 31, but due to the temporary eviction ban, she was allowed to stay in the house. Now she and her son have just two weeks left and are facing homelessness.

“I’ve been looking since last June for accommodation within my budget or one that takes HAP,” she says.

“There are two or three properties that come up every few weeks on Daft, but it’s around €1,800 a month. I’m on my own with my little boy.

“He looks up to me and I can’t even provide a roof over his head. I know it’s not my fault, there’s nothing out there to rent.”

She joined Waterford City and County Council’s social housing list three years ago and has been applying for properties on its Choice Based Letting website when they become available.

“I’m eligible for a two-bedroom house in my area and I’m just praying and hoping that something comes up, but there are a lot of people who have been on the list longer than me, so I’m being told not to get my hopes up. The two houses I applied for, just under 200 people applied for them also.”

The 28-year-old said the experience has been extremely stressful.

Ms Ní Chríodáin lived in her family home when Sonnie was first born and there were six people in a three-bedroom house. She said moving back home is not an option.

“It’s so disheartening and scary that I won’t know where I will be in two weeks’ time.”

AM