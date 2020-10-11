'I had to tell my parents I've cancer on face-time'- Dublin man (33) given just 24 hours to live defies odds

A broken arm that wouldn’t heal turned out to be blood cancer for a Dublin man, who was told he had just 24 hours to live - but he’s now fighting for his life to get home for Christmas.

James McGill (33) said “you never think it’s going to be you” after finding out the devastating news in March that he had lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control. Lymphoma can be found in any part of the body and unfortunately for James, it was found in his brain.

After being in hospital for eight months, his friends have set up a GoFundMe with a target of £50,000 (€55,000) to get him home for Christmas.

The Google worker spent a year going to different consultants to try and figure out why his broken arm wasn’t healing. In December 2019 he began to lose feeling in his leg and was “dragging it and almost tripping over”.

After a consultant noticed his walk James was sent for an MRI and doctors found a lesion in his brain, but they didn’t know yet just how devastating this discovery would be.

“I thought maybe there was just some nerve damage that couldn’t be fixed, I thought that was how extreme it was going to be,” he told Independent.ie.

“I never for a second thought that the not healing was a result of lymphoma.”

When James found out there was a lesion in his brain he was referred to a brain surgeon who began investigating his case. However, it wasn’t long until the 33-year-old was admitted from A&E as an in-patient as he lost the ability to swallow and lost a drastic amount of weight.

When admitted, doctors performed an exploratory surgery as they were unsure if James’ lesion was a tumor or an infection.

“The brain surgery was pretty daunting…..and they discovered it was lymphoma,” he said.

“Then I lost all mobility in my left leg and my left arm so I’ve been pretty much bed-bound since March and Covid was just kicking off so you can imagine how nuts that was.

“I was lucky in the sense that my parents were allowed in once a week for like 15 or 20 minutes but I had to tell them about the lymphoma over FaceTime….it was really tough.”

By May James had deteriorated and dropped from 9st 4lb to 5st 8lb and was given just a day or two to live by consultants. However, the dubliner has defied the odds and after finishing multiple rounds of chemotherapy is feeling better and is hoping to get back to his parents house for Christmas.

“At one point doctors said I had 24 hours to live- but I didn’t know anything about this because I was hallucinating that I was having dinner with Kim Kardashian in London,” he said.

“I had multiple rounds of chemo which was a huge battle on the body and mind. Each time I fought hard and I’ve turned a corner in the past 6 weeks.

“I’ve started gaining weight again, I’ve no more nausea so we think that all the chemo has finally left the body, and as of this week movement has returned to my arm.”

James explained that the whole situation has been undoubtedly tough, but Covid has heightened what is already an incredibly worrying time for him.

“I had a constant fear that I would get it, that fear was always there. I was tested seven or eight times because if someone on the ward got it there could be a chance,” he said.

“There’s also been a fear of my parents catching it. Beaumont has been incredible though, I don’t think I would’ve gotten through it without the nurses here in the oncology ward.”

The Google worker said he’s blown away by the generosity of his friends who set up a GoFundMe without his knowledge to get him home for Christmas.

James’ parents' home will need major renovations done for James to be able to live there.

“It’s incredible, it will really help because the renovations are going to cost a hefty amount,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. Doors will need to be widened, ramps put in place, walls will need to be knocked down, extensions will need to be done and a new bedroom downstairs because I will be wheelchair bound for the next while.

“It could be longer, I’ve no idea for how long...it could be forever...depending how rehab goes.”

The online fundraiser has almost reached its target with £47,432 raised to help get James home for Christmas.

Online Editors