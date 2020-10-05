Sandra O Shea and Nikki O Shea, both from Donabate, pictured after shopping at Smyth’s Toy Store at Airside retail park in Swords (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Large queues formed outside the Smyths Toys Superstores in Swords this morning, as parents attempted to buy gifts amid fears of a possible nationwide lockdown.

Between Halloween, Christmas and birthdays, many parents were eager to get gift shopping out of the way in case of possible delays.

Mother-of-three Orla Lynam was one of those who queued up today, although she says it wasn’t a long wait to get in.

“A lot of people were panic buying,” she said. “But I was out there about a week or two weeks ago, and people at that stage were going out with trolleys full of stuff.”

Ms Lynam had originally brought her children there to scope out what presents they might like this Christmas.

“They might not have a Halloween, and all of their birthdays fell during the other lockdown,” she said.

On top of the time pressure, it’s also a question of money. Ms Lynam works as a music and dance teacher, and has only been back working for the last three weeks.

“I have three children, so I have to budget that for Christmas as well,” she said. “I had the money now to do it and I could be out of work in the next couple of weeks… so I thought now is the time to go and get it.”

Meanwhile, Caroline Larkin and Kari Hannigan were out shopping for their six-year-old son Dara’s birthday, which is coming up later this month.

“If we go into lockdown for two weeks, that will include his birthday,” Ms Larkin said. “I wouldn’t rely on whatever we ordered on being delivered in two weeks.

“For our daughter’s birthday in May, we had ordered a couple of things which didn’t arrive on time, so for that reason we would want to have them in hand.”

However, she thinks the Christmas presents can wait as there won’t be much public support for a lockdown that lasts into the holiday season.

“People’s behaviours are very different to what they were in April.” she said. “Everyone is so much more aware and everyone is wearing masks when they’re out shopping.”

The government rejected bringing in Level 5 restrictions today, instead opting to bring the rest of the country to Level 3 and more strictly enforce the current rules.

