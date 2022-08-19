| 12.7°C Dublin

‘I had a passenger who completely lost it, he kicked in my door and threatened to kill me,’ says bus driver

Violence on public transport is on the rise and drivers are in dire need of help

Bus Éireann driver Paul Fitzpatrick whose Navan bus is often attacked. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Bus Éireann driver Paul Fitzpatrick whose Navan bus is often attacked. Photo: Frank McGrath

Bus Éireann driver Paul Fitzpatrick, whose Navan bus is often attacked. Photo: Frank McGrath

Anne-Marie Walsh

Most of us do not expect our lives to be threatened when we show up for work.

Neither did Paul Fitzpatrick when he began working as a driver on Bus Éireann’s Navan town service two years ago.

