‘I had a passenger who completely lost it, he kicked in my door and threatened to kill me,’ says bus driver

Most of us do not expect our lives to be threatened when we show up for work.

Neither did Paul Fitzpatrick when he began working as a driver on Bus Éireann’s Navan town service two years ago.

He had been hearing of increased assaults on colleagues when news emerged of a suspected homophobic attack on a young man on a Dublin bus last Sunday.

Anti-social behaviour has plagued some of the Co Meath routes, according to the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), and led to one being nicknamed the “Narcotics Express”.

“I have had a passenger who completely lost it and kicked my cab door and bent it and told me he was going to kill me,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s very intimidating. The windows of the bus were broken and there was blood everywhere.

Drivers are not bouncers. They’re not security

“A woman said another passenger was shouting at her children to ‘Shut the f**k up’. I said, ‘I can’t hear in the cab what’s going on in the bus and I can’t see in the mirror. I’m not allowed to get out of the cab. I can only ring the base’.

“Two or three nights ago, someone threw a brick and broke the door off one of the buses. Luckily, it didn’t hit anyone.”

For Mr Fitzpatrick, it is crucial when there is an incident that garda back-up arrives quickly.

“The only back-up you have on that bus is the gardaí coming to help you,” he said.

“You need it straight away. If the gardaí take someone off, it defuses it, it’s gone.

“But if a passenger gets really aggravated, then the situation is getting out of hand.”

He added that drivers are not in a position to physically intervene, and this often leaves passengers in more danger.

“Passengers can be even more at risk than we would be,” he said.

“People expect us to get up off our seat and throw people off, but they could start fighting with us and we don’t know if they have a knife or anything.”

Bus driver Paul Fitzgerald photographed at Navan bus depot.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath. 18/8/22

Bus driver Paul Fitzgerald photographed at Navan bus depot.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath. 18/8/22

Every time an attack on staff or passengers happens, demands for a dedicated transport police force are made.

Tom O’Connor, the assistant general secretary of the NBRU, yesterday repeated its call for a transport force to be set up.

The union is also pushing for mandatory sentencing for individuals who attack front-line workers.

“Drivers are not bouncers. They’re not security. That’s why we’re calling for it,” he said.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said it does not believe there is a need for a dedicated policing unit on public transport as the overall level of anti-social behaviour is “generally stable”.

Just last weekend, a man was injured in an unprovoked and apparently “homophobic” attack on a Dublin Bus.

Mark Sheehan (26) recounted his ordeal on the national airwaves and in a series of tweets.

He told how he was returning from a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday when he was headbutted by another passenger.

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old man was attacked by up to 10 young males and badly beaten at the Luas stop at George’s Dock.

An NTA spokesperson said that while incidents take place “from time to time”, a 2021 customer satisfaction report showed most passengers feel safe on public transport.

However, the NBRU’s Mr O’Connor said passengers and staff are suffering abuse and assault while travelling.

He said a garda public transport group is needed and the establishment of a “fully funded dedicated public transport division” is the “only option” to make public transport safe.

Reacting this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people should feel safe on public transport, but a decision on a dedicated police unit is a matter for the Garda Commissioner and not the Government.

He added: “But I think we can all agree that what we’d like to see is an increased garda presence on public transport at bus and train stations and also increased security provided by the companies as well.”

An Garda Síochána said it is not considering the establishment of a transport police unit at the moment, although Commissioner Drew Harris said a command control centre is being opened at Heuston Station to provide a direct link with transport authorities.

They shout at the customers and try to grab their phones on the way off. It’s just terrible

Bus driver Mr Fitzpatrick is originally from Finglas and used to work as a truck driver. Despite the anti-social behaviour, he loves his job. Most of his passengers are no trouble, he said.

Mark Sheehan was the victim of a 'homophobic' attack on a bus in Dublin

Mark Sheehan was the victim of a 'homophobic' attack on a bus in Dublin

However, he described regular encounters that often make dealing with anti-social behaviour his top priority.

He said teenagers tend to sit at the back of the bus with cans of alcohol in their pockets.

“I tell them they’re not getting on, or I’ll ring the gardaí,” he said.

“They shout at the customers and try to grab their phones on the way off. It’s just terrible.

“I’ve heard racist remarks, young lads shouting the N-word and that. I pull over when it happens.

“The people are terrified and often say ‘thanks’ when they’re getting off. Then I’m watching to make sure the others are not getting off behind them.”

He added that his wife often rings him to check everything is all right.

An NTA spokesperson said that when anti-social incidents take place, “they are traumatic and distressing for the victims, other passengers and public transport staff”.