The "Perseids" meteor shower is seen late on August 12, 2017 over the artificial lake Kozjak above Skopje, Macedonia. AFP PHOTO / Robert ATANASOVSKIROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A meteor shower is expected to light Ireland's skies with shooting stars over the next two nights.

The Perseid meteor shower happens every August, bringing 20-times more shooting stars than seen on any other night.

It is made up of the remnants of a comet called Swift-Tuttle, which will not return to the solar system for another hundred years.

Space commentator Leo Enright said shooting star sightings will depend on how clear the skies are.

"It's one of those things where if there's a clearance in the sky, and I think there will be tonight and probably tomorrow night, to judge from Met Éireann. It's definitely worth going out because I can guarantee you that you will see a shooting star," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

"What we're looking at is tiny flecks of dust, some pieces, which will be much more dramatic, might be the size of a grape, but nothing much bigger than a golf ball will hit the atmosphere. Each piece will hit the atmosphere at over 200 kilometres an hour.

"So this thing is really moving, well actually it's the Earth that's moving. We're actually ploughing in to this lump of rubble that orbits the sun."

Mr Enright said 11pm is your best chance to catch a glimpse of a shooting star brought by the shower.

"If you go out at 10pm, you might see the brighter meteors. At 11pm, you're definitely more likely to see something. Looking to the northwest generally, because, as I said, we're plowing into this thing, so all the meteors will seem to be coming from roughly the same direction in the sky," he said.

"As the night goes on the Perseids rise into the sky and so you'll see more and more meteoroids.

"The only problem is that the moon will rise a bit later in the night, and that will again reduce the number of meteors, but you'll definitely see lots and lots of shooting stars over the next few nights."

Online Editors