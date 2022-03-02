‘I got some good news’ – CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett shares positive update on cancer treatment in Germany

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has shared a positive update on her cancer treatment in Germany.

The Longford native travelled to Germany last month to visit a specialist cancer clinic and told her Instagram followers that she received some “good news” about her test results a few days ago.

Sharing a photo while out exploring, she wrote: “I got some good news near the end of last week…

"As well as then I did have a heavy bleed from my bowels yesterday with clots, so no blood thinners for me again for a while which am not that hugely long back doing everyday…

“But anyway... Amazingly my tests results came back and my CA 125 tumour markers are at 25.3 whoop which anything under 35 is brilliant and normal range for a healthy person.

“This would indicate that I am responding to all I am doing. My gratitude, mindset, energy machines and helping my immune system get boosted and everyone’s prayers and good intentions is working for me.”

The mum-of-two said that she’d love to see this kind of cancer treatment become available in Ireland.

“How amazing would it be to get funding to set this up at home for people with all different issues and getting to boost their immune system. Tempted to get a petition going,” she wrote.

Lynsey recently praised the “efficiency” of the German cancer clinic where she’s been receiving treatment.

In an Instagram post, she said: “The staff and their happy attitude for life no matter your situation, and friendly caring manner is a tonic, nobody stressed or overwhelmed. It would be such a dream to set up something like this for everyone in Longford/Ireland.”

She added that she feels “blessed” to not have to start her treatment from the beginning after learning that it was no longer possible for her to travel to a clinic in Mexico.

“I am truly blessed on this trip to not be starting from scratch of where I was a year ago when I was diagnosed again in November 2020 before I started in Mexico… and instead have already changed so much for myself and have lots of knowledge,” she said.