'I got Covid and days later was in a coma - I don't know if I'll ever fully recover' - Ciaran (34) gives stark warning

Ciaran O'Neill (34) spent 16 days on a ventilator due to Covid-19 and has appealed to people to work together to suppress the virus.

A DUBLIN man in his thirties who spent 16 days on a ventilator due to Covid-19 has appealed to people to work together to suppress the virus.

Ciaran O'Neill (34) doesn't smoke, has no underlying health conditions and was healthy and working full-time in the hospitality sector when, very quickly, he got sick.

It is nearly four months since he was discharged from hospital but he is still recovering and may not be well enough to return to work until next year.

"People need to realise it is not the flu and regardless of your age, you are not going to always beat it," he said.

Originally from Tallaght and living in Enfield, Co Meath, Ciaran said, "my concern was giving it to my elderly parents. I thought that if I got it, I would be fine - but I was far from fine."

Read More

He got sick over the weekend of March 23 with a tickly throat and cough. He had a fever and within days his partner Sibella Garibov (28) brought him to Tallaght hospital's emergency department.

"I had a very high temperature. I went to the hospital on March 27 and the next day I was put into a coma to relieve pressure on my lungs."

Expand Close Ciaran O'Neill pictured after his discharge from hospital. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciaran O'Neill pictured after his discharge from hospital.

Sibella said: "Twenty-four hours later they rang to say they were putting him in a coma. I was terrified, the hardest thing was thinking is he going to wake up?"

She said that after three days on the ventilator: "He went into critical respiratory failure and the doctors said the best case scenario is he will be in the hospital for a couple of weeks if not a couple of months in ICU, so it was an emotional rollercoaster."

Ciaran was in the induced coma for 16 days and discharged on the April 23 but is still suffering after-effects.

He has severe nerve damage affecting his left foot which means, "I cannot walk properly. I get extreme headaches, fatigue, hair loss, it is ongoing.

"So it is not 'okay' when you are out of hospital. People need to realise it is not the flu and regardless of your age you are not going to always beat it," he added.

Both his physio and his doctor say his return to work "might not be this year."

When he saw the number of cases climb dramatically over the weekend, he said: "There is no need for this to continue. Follow government guidelines and help suppress the virus!"

The numbers prompted him to share pictures taken in hospital before he was ventilated, and a picture taken a couple of days after he was woken up.

The ordeal left him two stone lighter "with ongoing issues". He said: "I don't know if I'll ever fully recover. I cannot stress this enough - you do not want this virus or to pass it on."

"It is very real and won't go away unless everyone pulls together! We all want to get back to normal but it will not happen while people are ignoring the virus or dismissing it. Please, just do the very simple things that will keep you and others safe."

Herald