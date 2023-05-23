‘I found my first year exhausting,’ says student after being forced into daily six-hour round trips to UCD
Katherine Donnelly
It has been an exhausting first year in college for Alex Connell, who has a six-hour round trip, five days a week, to get to and from UCD.
Latest Irish News
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Priceless Strongbow statue might be buried near Ireland’s most famous cathedral
Drivers and pedestrians targeted as ball bearings fired as missiles at motorway traffic
Co Down bar promises free shots every time Patrick Kielty mentions home town on Late Late Show
Two people seriously injured after jet ski overturns in Carlingford Lough in Louth
Paedophile thought of ‘burning house down’ rather than sell it to pay compensation
North Down loyalists flee to Fermanagh in fear of their lives over feud
Met Éireann pinpoints warmest counties in Ireland this weekend with temperatures set to soar
Fat Freddie Thompson swallows sim card after he's caught with phone in Portlaoise Prison
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Women’s Champions League coverage to go largely behind paywall from next season with DAZN
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival