‘I forgive her and hold no grudges,’ says son left behind by woman who died with husband in Tipperary bungalow mystery

Michael Knowles never knew his mother, but was shocked the bodies of Nicholas and Hillary Smith lay undiscovered for a year and a half

The house in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, where Hillary and Nicholas Smith’s bodies were found a year and a half after they died and (inset left) Hillary’s abandoned son, Michael Knowles

The long-lost son of an elderly woman who, along with her husband, lay dead in their rural home for a year and a half before their bodies were found, has spoken for the first time of his sadness regarding the circumstances of their deaths.

Michael Knowles (61) never knew his mother Hillary Smith, who left him to be raised by his grandmother after she married sailor Nicholas Smith.

But he told the Irish Independent he held no grudge against her for leaving him and going off to travel with her husband, who worked in the merchant navy and later as a cruise ship captain.

“If I could speak to her now, I would say I forgive her for not being there for me through the special times of my life,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I would say, ‘I do not hold grudges towards you and I show no hatred. No doubt you had your reasons’.”

The discovery of the remains of the reclusive English-born couple in June last year sent shock waves through the Co Tipperary community where they lived.

The couple had told neighbours they had no children, but after their deaths it was discovered that Hillary had given birth to a son before she met Nicholas.

Mr Knowles was tracked down to his home in Hull, Yorkshire, by genealogists and had no idea his mother had been living in Ireland. DNA tests confirmed he was Hillary Smith’s son.

“The news of the deaths made me feel numb and shocked despite myself not having contact. I had always wondered what my mother would be doing, and also Nicholas,” he said.

Mystery still surrounds the precise circumstances in which Hillary (79) and retired merchant navy seaman Nicholas (82) died at their bungalow in Rossane, Cloneen, near Clonmel, where they had lived since 2009.

Locals assumed they had moved to France in late 2020 after a neighbour received a letter from them saying they were selling up and leaving.

Nicholas had also made ­arrangements to end their refuse collection and TV subscription, put a stop to mail being delivered, and informed their doctor’s surgery they no longer required its services as they were moving to France.

John and Monica Anglim light two candles in the window of their home in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, during a community vigil for Nicholas and Hilary Smith. Photo: Frank McGrath

However, gardaí discovered their mummified remains inside the property while conducting a welfare check in June of last year – some 18 months after they are thought to have died.

During an extensive investigation, detectives found no documentary or physical evidence to support the theory they intended to sell their home and move to France.

At an inquest in April, Tipperary coroner Joe Kelly said certain matters would never be known and those best-placed to explain – Nicholas and Hillary Smith – were no longer with us.

But he added it was apparent the couple “intended to withdraw from society”.

The Irish Independent revealed yesterday how a letter, apparently written by Hillary Smith around the time of her death, showed the couple distrusted doctors, had a list of grievances with the Irish healthcare system and regretted moving to Ireland.

The couple had limited interactions with their neighbours and were considered very private. The blinds of their home were constantly drawn.

Both had suffered from a range of health issues. Nicholas was found to have died from severe coronary artery disease. While Hillary’s cause of death could not be ascertained, she had a history of rheumatoid arthritis and hypertension.

Following their deaths, Erin International, a firm specialising in probate genealogy, discovered Hillary gave birth to Michael in 1961, five years before she married Nicholas.

The identity of the boy’s father was not recorded on his birth certificate.

She gave the child to her mother to raise when he was aged five or six and left England to travel the world with her husband, who worked on cruise ships. She had little or no contact with him subsequently.

Michael grew up in Hull, where he lived in a one-bedroom flat with his maternal grandmother Lily Knowles, whose surname he took after she died in 1990.

She was divorced and worked as a typist for the local council. He said it was “not the easiest” upbringing as his grandmother had a small wage.

The former nightclub worker’s own life has been beset by health issues, including anxiety and depression after his grandmother died of cancer, leaving him without any family.

More recently he has suffered from heart problems, leg ulcers, crumbling of the spine and acquired haemophilia.

Mr Knowles said he didn’t really understand why his mother left but he did not want the public to think of her as “a bad person”.

“I don’t know if it was rules or regulations at the time with Nicholas being a captain and children not allowed on ships. I don’t know. But I do know my mother found her love of her life till the end,” he said.

Mr Knowles added he did not believe he was “abandoned” as he was left “in the hands of my grandmother, a loving caring lady”.

The only faint memory he has of his mother is being in a boat with her as a very young child in a lake at East Park in Hull and that she had her arm around him.

“Apart from that I cannot say that I can recollect any other memory,” he said.

“As far as I remember, it was happy times in the park.”

Hillary, a hairdresser originally from Hull, and Nicholas, a Warsash Naval Academy graduate from Norwich, married in Cambridge in 1967.

A local newspaper report at the time said that after the ceremony the couple flew back to Mr Smith’s ship in Rotterdam for a seaborne honeymoon, sailing to the Far East.

My biological mother may not have been around but I had the next best thing in an amazing lovable grandmother

It is known they lived in Hong Kong for three decades before leaving in 1997, and that they subsequently lived in Leeming, Western Australia, and York in England, before moving to Ireland in 2006.

They bought a house in Cashel, Co Tipperary, before moving to Cloneen three years later.

The couple appear to have lost all contact with family. Nicholas had a younger brother, Andrew, who was also traced by Erin International, but they had not spoken since the 1980s.

After his mother left, Michael remembers only two contacts from her.

The first was when he was aged seven or eight and he received presents sent from Hong Kong. These consisted of a Chinese-style dressing gown, a paper knife and a radio cassette player.

The gifts were signed: “To Michael. From someone who loves you.”

There was also a letter which arrived “out of the blue” when he was aged about 15 in which his mother said she wanted him to go and live with them in Hong Kong. However, she never followed up on it.

“As far as I am aware there was no other contact whatsoever regarding my mother,” he said. “My grandmother and I did not talk much about her either.”

Mr Knowles said he would have liked to have met his mother before she died.

“It would have been nice. But it would also have been nice to have met Nicholas as well. It would have been wonderful,” he said.

“Whatever her reasons were regarding no continuous contact, it would have been nice to have spoken and to have put things to a side. But this was not meant to have been.

“I don’t hold grudges over what happened with regards to my mother. If I did, it would do nothing but eat at you and this would not get me anywhere.

“At the end of the day, my mother found happiness, love and married the man of her dreams until they both passed away. Their marriage lasted a long time. Many marriages don’t.

“My biological mother may not have been around but I had the next best thing in an amazing lovable grandmother.”

Mr Knowles was unable to attend the inquest due to ill health but was represented at it by Emer Lyons of Lyons Skelly Solicitors.

He also followed reports of it closely and said he wished to express his thanks to Michelle Cahill and Mary Lonergan, two gardaí who investigated the deaths.

“I cannot say if it is true or not regarding moving to France. But it seems unusual considering, from what I’ve read in articles that my mother had an issue with direct sunlight,” he said.

“Why would they move to somewhere that would no doubt be hotter, sunnier, when they could stay in the home they retired to with curtains closed?

“I have no idea what happened to my mother or Nicholas but please remember if they had been together, never separated, I think if one had passed away it may have been a shock to the other. That’s all I can say.”

Nicholas Smith’s brother, Andrew, declined to be interviewed for this article.

In a statement for the coroner, he said he was born six years after his brother and they weren’t close, partly because of the age difference.

After his brother’s naval training, he only ever saw him “every few years” when he was home on leave for a day or two.

“It seemed glamorous. He had lots of money to spend but it must have been lonely,” he said.

Nicholas always visited their parents Gilbert and Nora when he was home.

Andrew Smith said he never visited his brother or his sister-in-law abroad, and only met them when they were in the UK. “We didn’t stay in contact much. It wasn’t a conscious decision. We just weren’t that close,” he said.

The last time he saw Nicholas was in the aftermath of their father’s death in 1986 when Andrew completed the administration of the will.

Apart from some charities, there were no other beneficiaries except him and his brother. “That is the last time I met with Nicholas or spoke to him. We didn’t call each other or write. I did not know he had moved to Ireland. We just drifted apart,” he said.