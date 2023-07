Michael Knowles never knew his mother, but was shocked the bodies of Nicholas and Hillary Smith lay undiscovered for a year and a half

The house in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, where Hillary and Nicholas Smith’s bodies were found a year and a half after they died and (inset left) Hillary’s abandoned son, Michael Knowles

The long-lost son of an elderly woman who, along with her husband, lay dead in their rural home for a year and a half before their bodies were found, has spoken for the first time of his sadness regarding the circumstances of their deaths.