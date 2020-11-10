‘I flatlined for three minutes during surgery’ – barber’s health troubles inspired dialysis-enabling clothing line

Paddy Cox and Rachel Flanagan pictured at home in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, with their range of clothing, Dialize, specifically designed for people undergoing dialysis and chemo treatment. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Paddy Cox flatlined for three minutes during surgery in hospital last month.

Last Friday night, fate and fortune took another twist for the 33-year-old Kilkenny man and he won a €15,000 bursary for his Dialize Clothing business, which was inspired by his very personal fight against kidney disease.

“I had six surgeries in the last five weeks and I actually flatlined for three minutes so to go from that to winning a bursary to build the business, it’s hard to get my head around it actually,” said Paddy.

A barber by trade, Paddy has designed a range of unisex, half-zip tops with multiple zips that facilitate IV or PICC lines used in dialysis and chemotherapy.

"I've been working on developing a warm, but discreet, multi-function garment that can be worn without anyone knowing it is medical clothing," said Paddy, adding that the range is “designed for patients by patients”.

Paddy had a kidney transplant 10 years ago, but when it failed three years ago, that put him back on dialysis. He was hospitalised recently when kidney stones turned to sepsis.

“I had six surgeries, blood transfusions, extra dialysis days and finally got those kidney stones out.

"I only got out of hospital last Tuesday and was invited onto The Late Late Show on Friday, and to win the bursary and mentorship from the Bank of Ireland was just incredible,” said Paddy, who has been cutting hair in Kilkenny’s famous Marble City barber shop for the last 12 years.

When Covid-19 struck, Paddy had to go into isolation. During his thrice weekly, four-hour dialysis sessions, he had time to think out the finer details of his IV-accessible clothing brand.

“Dialize Clothing was something I had in the back of my head for a long time. Lockdown gave me the opportunity to concentrate on the brand and I was able to find out what patients needed,” he said.

His design for the half-zip top allows full length access up the under arms for IV lines and fistulas.

Hidden inside, there is a long waterproof sleeve to store a catheter or insulin pen and there's also a hidden pocket to store an insulin or pain pump. Made in polyester, the tops, in six colour combinations, in sizes XS-XXL, sell for €65.99.

Developing the range with the support of his fiancée, hairdresser Rachel Flanagan, Paddy says these are the first of many garments he hopes to make. In addition to adult tops, he has a made-to-order 'Little Fighter' romper suit for ages three months to 18 months, which adapts for access to Hickman lines.

