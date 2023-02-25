‘I first stepped on the weighing scales at seven – and that’s when my fight with an eating disorder began’

Radio journalist Sheila Naughton, who battled an eating disorder for years, has recalled how she was just seven years old when she first stepped on a weighing scales.

“I associated people I thought were amazing with also having small bodies,” the newsreader and head of news at Tipp FM (28) says.

She points out that Mary-Kate Olsen – a popular child actor in the early 2000s who, with her twin sister Ashley, became a fashion designer – would later be treated for anorexia.

“I did not know what it was but I remember thinking she was beautiful,” she recalls.

Expand Close Actor Mary-Kate Olsen was treated for anorexia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Mary-Kate Olsen was treated for anorexia

The situation deteriorated when she was in secondary school and boys started to bully her about the appearance of her legs.

“My legs are extremely muscular and they fixated on it,” the journalist explained.

“That is when things became active in terms of the eating disorder. I started to restrict food from the age of 16. I made up random rules. One day, I would decide I am not eating a particular food and that would become the rule.

“Over the years, it was this food out and then another – to the point where I could count on one hand how many I would allow myself. Then there were rules within rules about quantities.

Ms Naughton, who is now an ambassador for See Change, the national organisation dedicated to ending mental health stigma and discrimination, said the disorder was hidden at school and went undiagnosed at school and at Trinity College, where she graduated with a first class honours degree in drama and theatre studies.

“In my final year in college the spiral started,” she says.

Expand Close Sheila is head of news and a news reader at Tipp FM. Picture: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheila is head of news and a news reader at Tipp FM. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

“After I left, restriction of food took over my life along with rigidity and obsessions with exercise, weight and my body.”

It was around that time she featured, along with her family, on the home sofa as TV watchers on the show Gogglebox.

“It was when I was working in Brown Thomas, I sent a photo of myself on my phone to my father and he did not recognise me,” she says.

Startled by her extremely thin appearance, the family intervened and brought her home to Blessington, Co Wicklow. They took her to a GP who referred her to a specialist in a Dublin psychiatric hospital.

I can over-think something but I no longer feel I will end up in hospital again. I tell myself I am over the worst

“I ignored the referral. I thought if I don’t have the eating disorder what I am without it,” she says. “It was the voice in my head saying to hold on – this is all you have.”

Her family contacted the hospital and brought forward the appointment to the summer of 2017. The hospital found a bed for her “but I resisted the treatment. The voice made me. I still thought I should not be there”.

The turning point came in late 2017 when she was in a shop trying on clothes in what had been her usual size but they fell off her: “I looked in the mirror and saw what everyone else saw.”

Expand Close See Change team leader Barbara Brennan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp See Change team leader Barbara Brennan

She returned to hospital for three months, and it was the first time she accessed emotions around the disorder

“Hospital will not cure you. Most of the hard work is when you leave and I did six months of outpatient care,” she said.

“I had a relapse but said I am going to keep going. To become medically safe I would say it took two-and-a-half to three years.”

Afterwards she had big and small relapses.

I am living a content life and recovery is much better than being sick

“At the start of Covid-19 it was OK but then I started to over-exercise and could not escape it,” she says. “I still don’t regard myself as recovered and the voice can still be there. I can over-think something but I no longer feel I will end up in hospital again. I tell myself I am over the worst.”

Five years on, she ensures she maintains good health, preparing meals for the week so that there is no excuse to miss one.

She is seeing a new counsellor and has taken up weight lifting, which leaves her naturally tired, and takes part in strong-woman competitions.

“I love my job. It’s the one thing I know I am good at,” she says. “I feel I am living a safe life in recovery. My advice to anyone who might think they are in an eating disorder, even if they think it’s a phase, is to seek help and not sink like I did. I am living a content life and recovery is much better than being sick.”

Speaking in advance of Eating Disorders Week, Barbara Brennan, team leader with See Change, said: “Stigma is a significant problem many with eating disorders face.

“Sharing her experience, Sheila helps debunk myths.”

​For support visit www.seechange.ie or www.bodywhys.ie