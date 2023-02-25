| 2.5°C Dublin

‘I first stepped on the weighing scales at seven – and that’s when my fight with an eating disorder began’

Radio journalist on her battle with eating disorder – and how she maintains good health 

Newsreader Sheila Naughton behind the microphone at Tipp FM. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand
See Change team leader Barbara Brennan Expand

Newsreader Sheila Naughton behind the microphone at Tipp FM. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Radio journalist Sheila Naughton, who battled an eating disorder for years, has recalled how she was just seven years old when she first stepped on a weighing scales.

"I associated people I thought were amazing with also having small bodies," the newsreader and head of news at Tipp FM (28) says.

