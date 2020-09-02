'I felt I’d never leave a person alone dying - I felt I let my friend down badly' - Sinead O'Connor on training to become a 'death midwife'

Sinead O'Connor on The Late Late Show on RTE One

SINEAD O’Connor has spoken of how she is training to be a “death midwife” after living with regret having been too “frightened” to lie with her dying friend five years ago.

In an emotional account, O’Connor, who also goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat following her 2018 conversion to Islam, told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning how she is training in healthcare now to eventually assist the dying after the devastation of losing her friend.

“One of my best friends in the world died five years ago,” revealed the singer, who is set to release a song to raise funds for Black Lives Matter next month.

“He asked one night would I sleep in the bed (with him).

“When I found out he was dying, in the end I was too frightened and didn't.

“From then I felt I’d never leave a person alone dying. I felt I let my friend down badly.

“I didn't get in the bed and snuggle him, as I was so afraid of death and dying.

“I’m sure all the training goes out the window when it’s someone you’re so attached to.”

O’Connor is set to start studying healthcare this month and says she expects it will take a number of years before she is able to work with the dying.

Very excited to be starting college in a few weeks : ) Fetac Level 5 Healthcare Support. Am still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I'm between albums and tours — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) September 1, 2020

“I will work in all areas and nursing home work,” she said. “It will take years. I wouldn't, after one year, be let loose on dying people.

“I think it would be three or four years to be a death midwife, particularly working with people who are frightened.

“The first step in becoming a death midwife is getting a diploma. I’d have to train more before I'd be let loose.”

Though she’ll be training in healthcare, O’Connor has no intention of giving up singing. She told how she’s half way through a new album with Northern Ireland DJ David Holmes.

“I met David Holmes at Shane McGowan’s 60th birthday gig,” she said.

“David came up to me after and said ‘let's make an album.’

“We are halfway through it at this stage. We were recording a particular track for the album but decided to release it now in support of Black Lives Matter.”

The single will be released on October 2 but the singer said it couldn’t be played on air until that, to ensure the protest movement to stop violence and oppression against black people, gets the funding.

“I was dying for you to play it,” she told Tubridy. “But it's too early. It’s in aid of Black Lives Matter.

“We don’t want any leaks because we want finance going to that.”

The singer said she’d been keeping an eye on American politics too and was clearly far from impressed about the prospect of another Donald Trump presidential victory.

“My concern now is I’m among the very few that believes Trump is the antichrist and if that’s the case, he may have another three years to go.”

And she revealed she’d taken up knitting, fashioning scarves and hijabs in her spare time.

Online Editors